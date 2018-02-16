Viewing Worship

Worship is a convoluted term.

It has a wide variety of connotations, spanning from rows of pews and books accompanied by a pipe organ, to an open field of electric guitars and people running up and down aisles.

Despite the immense amount of diversity in worship, it always shares one common theme: celebrating God’s presence and honoring His goodness.

Now this definition itself is full of caveats and changes, changes that I would like to address.

The church community can be a difficult subject for many people. Too often it is filled with stratification, worldly expectations, and distractions from the true purpose of its existence.

Church can end up feeling more like a club than the family it ought to be.

This flaw is best exemplified in the intense controversies over how we choose to worship our creator within our Sunday services.

The 21st century church is fighting a constant battle of adapting to modern technology and mindsets. Within this battle, tension ensues between traditional and contemporary, expectations and innovation.

Christians can find a plethora of verses to support whatever angle they’re advocating in regards to worship, whether it be to use a variety of instruments in worship (Psalm 150), or change up the songs that we sing (Psalm 96:1), or making use of only the human voice as the most pure way to worship (Ephesians 5:19).

I recently read a quote in Christianity Today on the subject that stuck with me: “The Bible doesn’t say much about music styles, but it has a lot to say about church unity.”

According to a study done by Thom Rainer, a researcher and CEO of LifeWay Christian Resources, 65 percent of churches in the US are plateauing or in decline.