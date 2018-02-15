Seniors present culmination of work

An array of instruments sat patiently under dim lighting as guests entered Nickerson Studios.

Shuffling in their seats, the audience settled down as seniors Lauren Swiderski and Danny Garcia stepped into the pool of light.

All of their training had led them to this moment: senior recital.

Garcia was around the age of 12 when his older cousin taught him how to play “Seven Nations Army” by rock duo The White Stripes. From that moment forward, his passion for guitar and the power of music led him on a journey.

Swiderski began playing the cello at the age of nine because she thought it looked “really cool to wear on her back,” but soon fell in love with the sound.

Two longtime musicians, the pair began the night with a rendition of “The Rains of Castamere” from the television series Game of Thrones.

The night moved forward with each musician taking turns playing individual sets, often with accompanists.

Swiderski believes that cello is the best instrument because of its sweet sounds. “It has a very mellow sound to it,” she said. ”Some say that the reason so many like to listen to the cello is because it’s in the same register as the human voice.”

As Swiderski played through her sets, she closed her eyes as if lost in the music. She describes the process of learning an instrument like the cello to be frustrating, especially when trying reaching certain plateaus in skill.

“But when you see people around you who are doing such cool things [with their instrument] you want to do those cool things and play those pieces,” Swiderski said. “You figure out what it takes.”

Garcia was a self taught musician up until he reached high school. He recalls playing guitar for his grandfather who had been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“My grandpa had COPD and he was having memory problems. Essentially through playing for him and creating this amazing rejuvenation whenever I played I found that I wanted to know more about the power of music,” Garcia said.

Swiderski also speaks to the power of music. She took a break from the cello and pursued a career in the military for seven years. During that time she said there was something creative missing from her life.

“That’s kind of why I left, I wanted to come back to music,” Swiderski said.

Both Swiderski and Garcia hold a Psychology emphasis within the Music Therapy program.

“I’ve been preparing for the last two years working and choosing different pieces,” Swiderski said. “But the preparation for [the recital] has really been happening over the last two months. I play the pieces everyday.”

Towards the end of her set Swiderski played “Julie-O,” plucking the strings and tapping on the face of the cello.

“A lot of people don’t think the cello can fiddle but it can,” she said.

Garcia closed the night with a piece titled “Cantaloupe Woman,” where he and three accompanists brought out multiple guitars, a double bass and a drum set.

“I love guitar, I think it’s my first true love. Guitar is a community. You meet a guitarist and there are things you can instantly talk. It’s fulfilling,” Garcia said.

Similarly, Swiderski finds solace in music, particularly when she is feeling lost.

“I experienced that feeling a lot when music wasn’t in my life and then it comes back into my life and I think wow where has this been?” Swiderski asked. “It’s very spiritual, I think it’s part of the human spirit no matter what you believe in.”