Seattle celebrates Lunar New Year

Vendors lined the roads of Seattle’s International District as performers made their way through a crowded street.

The celebration of the Lunar New Year has arrived, and on this past Sunday, thousands of people gathered to ring in the Lunar New Year.

Per the Chinese calendar, 2018 is the year of the Dog, and while many New Year’s celebrations may have ended on Jan. 1, Seattle’s Chinatown-International District is just getting started.

For the last few years, the Lunar New Year celebration has been one of the largest in the region. The event was sponsored by US Bank and McDonalds.

A representative from Uwajimaya, the local Asian supermarket, said the goal of the event is to, “not only highlight the rich culture of Asia, but highlight the proud Asian heritage of the Pacific Northwest.”

“We really wanted anyone to experience just a sample of what the food and culture of Asia feels like.”

Even though the official date of the Chinese New Year is Friday, Feb. 16, that didn’t stop anyone from celebrating a weekend early.

It also doesn’t hurt that the event was free for everyone to enter.

The event went from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offered spectators the chance to try different cuisines from specific Asian countries throughout the day.

Delta Airlines sponsored the popular, annual $3 Food Walk. Restaurants all around the international district offered a variety of eats from countries such as Japan, China, Korea and Thailand.

Dishes ranged from traditional items like potstickers, dumplings and bubble tea to modern dishes from Hawaii. The inexpensive plates gave attendees a unique opportunity to try something new and unfamiliar.

Food wasn’t the only option. Groups like the Seattle Humane Society, T-Mobile, and popular ski location Stevens Pass, had booths available. The combination of both local and national business is just part of what draws people to the event.

Besides the crowd pleasers of puppies and unique dishes, local entertainment groups performed. Groups ranged from martial arts teams, dance groups, and the popular costume contest.

There was also a costume contest put on by Northwest Asian Weekly, with the winner taking home a prize of $150. This encouraged people to get into the spirit of the event, even with their attire.

Attendees to the Lunar New Year were able to experience a taste of the culture and traditions of other countries and celebrate the hopeful prosperity for what is to come in the year of the dog.