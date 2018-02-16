Representation of Sexuality: Canon vs. Hollywood

This article may contain spoilers for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Society is always evolving and growing more diverse. This fact can be seen through music, media, and literature.

For example, multiple TV shows and movies have aired in recent years dealing with autism (The Good Doctor, Atypical), cerebral palsy (Speechless), and mental health issues (To the Bone, This is Us).

Each of these shows and movies increases the variety of characters seen on the screen, as it attempts to capture the vast diversity of society.

This vast diversity of society includes the LGBTQ+ community. As seen in recent TV shows and movies (Sense8, Call Me By Your Name), the entertainment industry is beginning to widen its representation with diverse sets of characters.

Not all films have been so successful, though. In fact, the second installment to the Fantastic Beasts franchise, The Crimes of Grindelwald, is already under fire due to film director David Yates’ comments on Dumbledore’s sexuality.

Set in the 1900s, the planned five installment prequel series explores a younger version of a character every Potterhead has come to love.

Yet the character himself may not be finding love – at least, not yet. Back in 2007, it was revealed by JK Rowling herself that she always imagined Dumbledore as gay, but never wrote it into the books.

Yates has now admitted that The Crimes of Grindelwald won’t “explicitly” reference Dumbledore’s sexuality. Yates continues by stating that he thinks “fans are aware of that,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Even though this is only the second film in a planned five-part series, and no one has seen the movie yet, this choice raises a lot of red flags.

Although not written in the book, Rowling has confirmed Dumbledore is gay. Even Yates admited in an interview with Vanity Fair that “[Dumbledore] had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology, and each other.”

These facts taken into consideration, it seems absurd that the movie would not be at least in part, discussing Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s relationship.

With a new trend for incorporating characters to represent society’s differences, it would seem that an explicitly gay character would not only be a huge selling point, but also something many audience members can look up to and relate to.

Furthermore, if Dumbledore is gay, as Rowling says he is, then it would make sense to include the history of Dumbledore’s and Grindelwald’s relationship in a movie that consists of the two’s backstory.

Plot-wise, the movies are set to end in 1945, with the famous Dumbledore-Grindelwald duel.

With all of this considered, it would be unwise to write of The Crimes of Grindelwald without seeing it. There is still hope that Dumbledore’s character and relationship with Grindelwald will be explored further as the series progresses.

While I do plan on seeing the movie in theaters, it is a huge disappointment to not have such a pivotal relationship that could add backstory and relatability to beloved characters, making the end duel that much more enthralling for the audience.

At the end of the day, Fantastic Beasts has really missed the mark with representation for its LGBTQ+ audience, and for the sake of the franchise, hopefully later films will rethink this decision.