SOPHIA Club identity rebranded

As of this academic year, SOPHIA club is now the Intersectional Feminism Club.

Tori Hoffman from The Falcon sat down with leaders and members of the club to get their perspective on the changes in language and mission.

The interview included: Bethany Garver, a third year student who will be graduating in June, involved in the club for three years, Mackenzie Russell, a senior involved in the club for three years, previously club financial officer, currently Club Co-President, Alecsandra Renfroe, a senior involved in the club for two years, currently Public Relations Manager for the Club, Sarah Rasmussen, class of 2017, been involved in the club for two years, and Yajaira Roque, a senior involved in the club for two years, currently Club Co-President.

What made you get involved in the Intersectional Feminism Club?

Russell: My freshman year I participated in the V-Day Monologues hosted by SOPHIA Club. It was really exciting and fun to be a part of that community, and I had never really done anything like read a monologue in front of a group of people before, so the whole experience was really new to me. By the end of the year, the two club presidents were leaving SPU and they asked me and one other student, Amanda Agrellas, if we wanted to be in leadership for the club. My sophomore year, Amanda was president of Sophia Club and I was the finance officer, and we spent a lot of time just figuring out how to run a club. Unfortunately, a lot of the administrative work overshadowed the mission of the club that year. Fast-forward to my junior year, Amanda was president again and I was the finance officer again, but we brought on Yajaira as the public relations manager. And then, this year as co-presidents, Yajaira and I rebranded the club with the name change and kind of started fresh. We included elements that we thought were missing in the past and chose to discard what we thought was kind of holding us back.

Renfroe: All of my friends were in the club so I started going my sophomore year. Then it was a discussion time, but now I feel like I’m just learning a lot more. I like how it has been rebranded and you can just tell that a lot of people are comfortable enough to share their stories.

Garver: I saw the Sophia Club table at Involv-O-Rama during my first year, and I hadn’t really had a chance to be involved in anything like it before. The town I came from was very conservative so none of my friends were feminists at all, and I thought, “I would like to join it and see what this is all about.”

Rasmussen: I started going back when it was Sophia Club and I felt like a changing of the guard was necessary. The club now is a space for people in our community to come and share their opinions and verbally work things, and to do so in a room where there’s already this unspoken, “I see you,” and “I already agree with you,” almost. You don’t come and feel the need to defend yourself, where as the club before felt like it wasn’t meant for participation so much as it was just an informational meeting. The previous approach was like, “here’s what’s going on in the world and here’s what we need to do about it,” without looking at ourselves first. This one forces you to look internally to see how you are participating in your definition of feminism and how everyone else views feminism and how they are participating in it — it’s definitely more of a club than a meeting.

Roque: Knowing how to run a club better and being more familiar with the movement has allowed us to focus more on the issues affecting people. We’ve gotten more people to realize that these issues are affecting them and they are affecting these issues. We had to change the name because there were so many previous connotations with Sophia that we didn’t want to carry on.

What impact did the name change have?

Russell: I’m grateful for the roots of the club because it arose from something that was problematic on the campus and it was a response that at the time was effective, appropriate and was able to bring a lot of people together who didn’t feel heard. In the past two years we’ve struggled with who the club was for, who we were really supporting and how effective it was. Now, besides just being more identifiable as a club, the most important word in the club’s name is intersectional, and it has opened up the opportunity for more participation. For a long time there was a very specific type of female student who would show up and announcing our purpose to address as many different intersections of identity as possible has opened up the opportunity for more people to feel like they have a space in the club to share their stories. That’s what we wanted all along, but we just weren’t doing it well.

Renfroe: We always say in the club that our feminism is not feminism unless it’s intersectional, and I think that’s the most important part.

Roque: To the point where we shouldn’t even have to say intersectional. Feminism without intersectionality isn’t real. So we considered just calling it Feminism Club, but I feel like we wouldn’t have gotten the participation that we have without the word “Intersectional.”

In past years we got very similar experiences in the room, but now we are seeing people with different types of experiences showing up.

Rasmussen: I guess what I’ve noticed as the coolest part about it is that a lot of clubs at SPU are for like-minded people or for people with similar backgrounds to connect.

But in this club, I see multiple people with different backgrounds and life experiences.

I think that is what makes the club so inviting, that you can go and see somebody who you can relate to, if not physically, it’s usually in your backstory.

What has been your favorite or the most engaging topic of discussion in the club so far? Why and what did you learn?

Roque: We start every quarter by asking, “What does feminism mean to you?” and when we asked that question at the start of last quarter we stayed a good 30-minutes after our meeting time because people were sharing their stories and what brought them to identify as a feminist.

Russell: All the topics that we discuss, they are political but it’s personal too. Sarah touched on that too, now we are more self-reflective, and since we have a diversity of experiences we are able to see how different issues affect different people.

In the past, the issues we were talking about affected the majority of the group in the same way so it put an undue burden on people who didn’t fit within the majority. Now, any topic we talk about, you are able to really hear someone, and the odds of their perspective being different than yours is much higher.

Renfroe: I think our last meeting was really cool, we talked about how do you talk about oppression to the oppressed. This is a very supportive group and we can feel comfortable enough to share our personal stories, but it’s also a group where if I said something that was problematic, everyone would call me out. So I think it’s a place where you can be challenged in a good way and in the right direction. We recognize that it’s important for us to talk about all these things but we’re also questioning what we’re doing about it, how we can move forward and how we can support people who are not being supported in this movement. So the last meeting was very powerful I think, and it’s okay if there is not always an answer, but we have a comfortable space where we can talk it out.

How have the discussion topics opened up your eyes to broader issues?

Roque: At the start of this quarter we talked about times when helping hurts, and just coming back from a service experience in the Philippines, Mackenzie and I shared our experience and talked about some issues that women around the world face. In that meeting we had a couple members share experiences with service trips that have hurt more than helped. That’s why I wish this club was called, “Feel Comfortable and Call Each Other Out Club,” because it’s so necessary. You should always call out your friends and then re-learn and learn with them. It should always be about learning more and that’s what we consider when we pick the topics, we pick something that is problematic enough where we will get enough opinions but that also allows for productive participation. We keep learning a lot about how to facilitate the conversation and how to keep it from becoming very cis-gendered or class-specific, we always push the group to consider all the intersections.

Russell: Looking at each issue with an intersectional lens completely complicates that issue, but rarely is an issue just about gender. It’s about race, class, gender, sexual orientation and other markers, so we end up talking about larger systems all the time. And I always want to know in what ways I’m being ignorant and to learn from others.

Rasmussen: We also can talk about the experiences at SPU that people share as a microsystem that helps reflects what’s really out there. Everyone brings their own experiences and every topic is open-ended and serves as a starting point.

Roque: And we do have some members this year who are very passionate about this movement without us, whereas in the past we felt like we had to ignite the passion, and I felt like we were preaching a lot, but now we are able to learn from them. We have members who have participated in Ashton Advocacy on their own, and who are very involved on campus. So, now that we are about to graduate, in some ways we are pulling back and helping members with their own projects and initiatives.

Russell: SPU is somewhat of a bubble, but people experience the bubble in different ways. For some people it’s very protecting and for others it’s very isolating, and we like to address our context in the club as well. We are not immune to any issues in the SPU bubble, and some issues are even more concentrated here, so we like to compare what is happening at SPU to what is going on in the rest of the world, too.

What does the space that this club provides mean to you?

Renfroe: We’ve all kind of touched on it, it’s a space where you can learn and a place where I can share a voice that I don’t have elsewhere sometimes. So I feel like I’ve been challenged by the people in the club and also learned a lot about myself. It has also given me more confidence to speak about these issues.

Garver: I mostly just listen, but I’ve definitely learned a lot about women’s issues and intersectionality, which I had never even heard of before coming to the club.

Russell: I definitely think the space has shifted and I feel more comfortable in it now. We rebranded with a name but we also rebranded with a mission, with a goal and I can feel that goal coming to fruition. It feels like this space is more about fostering growth than about having an agenda. I’m very happy about how all our new and recurring members have created a space where it feels good to be there.

Roque: From my perspective, I’m as much of a member as I am a leader because once we start talking we’re just part of the group. When I share my personal experience, I feel comfortable with everyone hearing it. I needed to see that the group was diverse to feel more comfortable and now we can see that it is. We have hope that we are not alone and that there’s more people who want to inspire change.