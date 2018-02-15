Emerson Coffeehouse displays student talents

The lobby of Emerson was dimly lit, with twinkling lights surrounding the performance platform. The excitement of what was to come was tangible in the room and chatter between friends and classmates was exchanged before talents took the platform.

Emerson Coffee House, hosted by the residence hall council, is an open event held at least once per year to entertain performers and audience members alike with the many forms of talent and artistry of the students.

The winter Coffee House took place Saturday, Feb. 10, and gave students an opportunity to enjoy community with one another in a relaxed environment. The night was hosted by Resident Advisors Connor Gardner and Kelsey Lucido.

Throughout the evening there were different students present from every dorm on campus. For Emerson Hall Council Senator Kaitlyn Payton, this is one of the primary goals of the event: cultivating community within the hall and throughout the entire campus.

To begin the night, Olivia Heale played a delicate rendition of “Audition,” from “La La Land.” The crowd was gently serenaded with the familiarity and soft tones of the piano and her voice.

Sophomore Madeline Nielsen performed “Back in Baby’s Arms” by Patsy Cline and “Stuff Like That There” by Bette Middler. This was Neilsen’s second year taking the mic at Coffee House, and one can clearly see her passion as she performs.

For many in the audience, it was the first time that they heard their peers perform, and were surprised by the talents they saw.

Periodically, emcees Lucido and Gardner asked for audience participation by asking questions or involving them in games. In doing this, even students who chose not to perform could still take center stage to participate in an activity.

Several students performed in pairs, with one member on an instrument and another doing vocals. Among these included Isabelle Leon with JT Lovino, Audrey Cosgrove with Keisha Edwards and CJ Paine with Princess Strickland.

Sophomores Princess Strickland and CJ Paine presented the audience with an acoustic cover of Hoizer’s “Cherry Wine,” with the sweet acoustics mimicking the mood of the song.

Following the performance, Strickland said of Coffeehouse, “It’s a wonderful place to feel supported and loved by the community.”

While some chose to perform lighthearted, carefree songs, others graced the stage with music that had deeper meaning to them, and made their emotions tangible. Each different performance had something unique to contribute to the night overall.

In the latter half of the evening, four friends from Third Hill, Cameron Moe, Nate Canny, Austin Dodd and John Goodhew serenaded the audience with Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Their performance made it clear that they had a special bond, and were able to collaborate well together.

Throughout the evening, audience members and performers alike were able to enjoy themselves in a comfortable, light-hearted environment. For many, this allowed those performing to relax and enjoy their time in the spotlight.

For first-year Sydney Hampton, such was the case.

“It’s such a great place for artists to display their art in a low-key environment.”