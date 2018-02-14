Crime 2/14

Alcohol Abuse/Referal

On Feb. 10, two incidents, one in Arnett Hall and one later in Ashton Hall, were reported to the OSS.

Burglary

On Feb. 8, an incident in Emerson Hall was reported to the OSS.

Fraud

On Feb. 7, the OSS received a report of an incident in the Student Union Building.

Theft

On Feb. 9, the OSS received a report of an incident in the Nickerson Studios.

