Athletic wear as high fashion

Once upon a time, Friday’s were deemed as the “casual” day of the work or school week.

Jeans, simple t-shirts, sneakers and the occasional hoodie made an appearance on people’s lazy days leading into the weekend.

In high school, these days revolved around students, especially girls, coming in wearing Victoria’s Secret Pink yoga pants, a North Face windbreaker and those cozy, yet horribly unflattering Ugg boots.

Slowly, it progressed to girls and boys, men and women, turning Tuesdays, Wednesday and all other days of the week into our “casual Fridays,” of wearing leggings, Nike running shoes and stylish, compression jackets. Everyone was ready to run the mile come P.E. class.

Like any new look that quietly, yet quickly moves around the web of trends in stores, social media and magazines, it suddenly became a cool look, like you had or were about to work out.

Just as any new trend that surfaces through the 21st century that creates enough attraction, it becomes a culturally evolved and an accepted clothing category for all ages and people.

Over the past few years, clothing that was once cut, sewn and produced for the tasks of working out became everyday wear, giving off the vibe of someone who either works out, or soon will be. Brands like Adidas and Nike began creating clothing lines that held the characteristics of technical performance for fitness, but also looked fashionable. It targeted people who may already work out or who want to look like they do.

This trend phenomena grew to be known as “athleisure,” a term accepted by both the media and the fashion industry without hesitation, even though the root words for it, athletic and leisure, don’t really seem to mesh all that well. How is one meant to relax while bumping up your BPM?

“It’s a blanket term for activewear that’s really not meant to be sweat in at all. I suppose it’s for a man or woman to spend $400 on a pair of ‘work-out’ tights without any technical purpose whatsoever,” stated by Kristin Tice Studeman in 2014, when writing for Vogue.

Then came 2017: a year full of ups and down, heartbreaks and triumphs, and a new craze to take athletic wear to a higher extreme for fashion.

The rise of athleisure wear not only allows people to embody this idea of looking or being athletic, but also stylishly cool. Within the last year, athleisure wear has gone from the basics to fashionable and becoming a whole new category of style on its own.

While the hype of Urban Outfitters reselling Champion sweatshirts for $80 can be seen as a bit ridiculous, given that not even 10 years ago someone could walk into a local Wal-Mart to buy one for only $20, athletic wear as fashion can stay.

Not long ago it was considered a faux-pas to be seen dressed in your work out clothes, except maybe in Los Angeles or Miami where the culture is centered around athleticism. But it wasn’t the norm of what was on the streets of New York or Seattle.

So what changed? What began this shift in acceptance towards leisurely wearing your throw together gym outfit?

While older brands have made their comebacks, for better or worse, other designers and brands have made new marks in the scene of athleisure wear that changes that game completely.

Take two years ago, when Rihanna released her Fenty x Puma which was unlike what most would even consider to be athleisure wear. The singer took simple garments of sweatpants and hoodies, and transformed them into complex pieces with bow-ties, pastel coloring and giving Puma a new, aggressively pleasing look.

It doesn’t stop at typical athletic either.

Take skateboarding.The skateboarding industry racks about $5 billion annually and has seen a cultural impact like no other. Movies, tv shows, and other publications such as VICE center entire story lines based on this niche activity.

Allowing the fashion industry to gain successes in brands such as Supreme and Palace, people are seeking to iterate the extremeness of what the sport entails through aesthetic, without really participating.

These styles and clothes supposedly give us more function without compromising. Athleisure isn’t something new, it has been trending after the tracksuit in Adidas and Juicy Couture came to light in early 2000s.

During the current season of fashion week for Fall/Winter 2018 collections, high fashion designers and brands can be seen fully embracing all things casual: Balenciaga’s most notably tremendously large puffer jacket, Louis Vuitton’s outdoor-tech inspired mens collection and Ralph Lauren’s recent campaign ad of the re-release of “Snow Beach” winter apparel.

“When you go out on the street, it’s the uniform now,” Alexander Wang stated years back in an interview with The New York Times.

Clothes are meant to be functional, to be practical and to feel right on the body. While the intention of athleisure wear could of began with trying to embody something you’re not, it quickly became a look of pure aesthetic and taking advantage of what we all like: comfort.