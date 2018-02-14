Applications for ASSP are open

ASSP Executive Vice President Danielle Meier announced that the Elections Task Force (ETF) approved seven candidates for four different positions for the 2018-2019 ASSP Core Office positions. No applications were denied.

Two ASSP Core Officer positions did not receive any applications: Vice President of Campus Activities and Vice President of Finance.

Meier said, “We will send out an all campus email tomorrow morning opening the applications for Vice President of Finance and Vice President of Campus Activities until Thursday, Feb. 15, at noon.”

Senate is taking initiative for this year’s election season, discussing how to encourage greater student involvement. The primary election is Feb. 28 and the General elections will be Mar. 7.

The Student Finance Board passed the Menstrual Committee proposal of 138 dollars to purchase supplies for menstrual products for the trial run. The vision of the Menstrual Committee is to first complete a trail run in three restrooms throughout campus and then conduct a survey.

Hill Hall Senator Audrey Franks explained, “Our big picture plan is to make this an efficient and sustainable project, which is why after we get the results from our trail run, will we go to upper administration, and show them ‘These are the results from our trail. Our student body wants this. How can we make this into something that lasts?’”

ASSP Vice President of Campus Activities Garrett Berkey asked, “Is the survey only going to be sent out by those who use the women’s restroom?”

“We are gonna send out the survey to the entire student body. We want to make sure that everyone gets a chance to fill out the survey. Then the very first question on the survey will be like, ‘Do you have a regular menstrual cycle?’ So that way everyone will be able to fill it out, but we want to make sure that the results aren’t being skewed ether,” Franks said.

In Other Business:

ASSP President Mary Liu announced that the senior Gift Committee will be chaired by Senator Anthony Muro. Seniors Abigail Jensen and Drew Smith are also a part of the Committee.

Meier announced that all coordinator and staff positions applications are live. The coordinator applications will be due Monday, Mar. 26.

ASSP Vice President of Intercultural Affairs Melissa Del Rio announced that registration for the Intercultural Retreat will be open at the Uni-Com desk till Friday, Feb. 16. The Retreat will be Mar 3. All transportation, food, and events at the Intercultural Retreat will be free.

Berkey announced that the Student Union Board will be hosting their educational event in Demaray 150, on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Theme is “Modern Love.”

“It’s focusing on dating relationships, online dating, marriage and how we see it in today’s culture. I’m really excited about it,” Berkey said.

ASSP Vice President of Finance Spencer O’Hara announced that the Student Budget Committee has submitted their report to President Dan Martin with recommendations and suggestions to increase diversity here at SPU, and to better the 2018-2019 budget. This is in response to the stagnating enrollment at SPU.

ASSP Vice President of Ministry Kathryn Baumheckel announced the prayer walk will be Thursday, Feb. 22. Everyone is invited.

Senator Abbey Brandt announced that the American Sign Language committee will be gathering information from the different departments on campus.

Brandt announced that Experience Moyer Project will be Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in Moyer Hall. “It’s a really cool event where everyone in the hall decorates their room…The theme year is a journey through time,” Brandt said.