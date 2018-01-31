Need for discussion

At the beginning of this year, Third Hill sat in the back of a large building at Camp Casey as we began to have a discussion that has shaped, in part, our entire floor’s interactions this year.

We came upon the conclusion that Hill really is home, and to foster this community, it would be imperative that we are unapologetically honest with each other.

We would take to heart the “ouch and educate” example, but most importantly, I think we realized that we would have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable.

We live in a society that has wrapped itself up in political correctness and constructed safe zones on every corner, as though they’re the next Starbucks chain.

And while all of these things are well and good, and protect those who are sensitive to some of the most extreme issues, they act as roadblocks preventing honest conversation.

The fact is, we don’t want to talk about tough issues.

If we do, we might hurt someone’s feelings, or someone will judge us, or perhaps the worst thing, no one will listen.

So we are stuck in this ignorant middle ground of wanting to bring about change and putting forth issues that need to be talked about openly, without stigma or backlash, but being afraid or too nervous to do so.

I can recall countless times that I personally strove to educate people about what it means to have cerebral palsy, or either of my autoimmune diseases, or go into the story of my birth and how I was three months premature.

I can also recall countless times when halfway through, the conversation seemed uncomfortable, or I felt awkward, or I clammed up, because society seems to consider these more personal issues somehow taboo.

We are constantly bombarded with messages that tell us, like giant neon signs, “IF YOU ARE DIFFERENT, CELEBRATE THOSE DIFFERENCES!”

Perhaps a better translation would be, if you are different, celebrate those differences, “BUT KEEP THEM TO YOURSELF.”

No one WANTS to hear the story of a three month premature kid who is miraculously alive today.

No one WANTS to hear the story of another instance of racism, or homophobia, or suicide.

But because we don’t want to hear these stories, nothing changes.

We don’t see healing in the world. We don’t see any of these stories any less, we just choose to gloss over them. And because of that, they don’t receive the attention they deserve, and society does not change.

We hate to be uncomfortable, and these discussions make us uncomfortable.

Society doesn’t want to hear about our differences, because they make us uncomfortable.

This does nothing to stop the belief that our differences are normal and something that must be embraced, no matter how uncomfortable they are.

If we don’t become comfortable with being uncomfortable, we are losing a vast diversity of people and situations in this world, as well as the possibility of making the world a far better place.

By shying away from uncomfortable issues, we lose important conversations that could begin to open up society’s willingness to accept everyone.

These conversations need to happen, and they need to happen in a way that will not end with more stifling. These discussions can’t be over zealous debates, or preaching sermons.

They have to be honest. And uncomfortable. And intimate. They have to be person-to-person, not all at once.

The information age of going onto social media to get your news won’t help here. Face-to-face conversations are necessary. This change in society’s mindset will have to be gradual, not a sudden, last-ditch effort to make things change.

Third Hill challenges itself to be a community where we can come forth with our differences and be accepted. We recognized that everyone is different, that everyone comes from different backgrounds and have different stories.

Some of those stories are going to be hard to hear, but they have to be heard, otherwise we are erasing an important portion of someone’s life, and making ourselves ignorant of what makes a person them.