SPU takes the top spot

The Falcons men’s soccer team took down the second to last and last place teams this week to move into the No. 1 seed in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Seattle Pacific University started off their week with a nail biting 3-2 late double overtime win against the Concordia Cavaliers. Then, SPU finished off the week with a 3-1 win against last place Saint Martin’s Saints.

In the game against Concordia, the Cavaliers had the upper hand almost the entire game with SPU not taking the lead until very late.

The first strike to find the back of the net was a shot from Concordia early in the first half, soon followed up by SPU’s midfielder Jess Cayetano netting a 30 yard free kick.

Despite SPU’s 30 yard long shot, Concordia was quick to counter with one of their starting forwards beating the Falcon defense to the goal.

After trailing most of the game, Falcons forward Gabe Kellum took control and tied the game with a penalty kick two seconds before the game would have ended, had he not scored.

“It felt unbelievable, to [be able to] tie the game and give our team hope was huge. It built so much confidence and we knew that we could score another goal to win the game,” Kellum said.

The penalty kick was a game saving score and gave SPU the chance to continue play in overtime.

The game went on with no team nearing a goal to give themselves a win until Kellum was in yet another position to take a shot on Concordia’s net.

Kellum ended the game in the 107th minute of overtime. He looped an 18 yard free kick over the wall that snuck inside the right post, just under Concordia’s diving goalkeeper Benoit Bouillant.

“One of my strong suits is finishing, so I knew I would be capable of scoring, but I also knew that I would be able to get assists to my teammates as well,” he said. “So, I didn’t focus too much about my performance but more on how I could contribute to the team’s success.”

SPU’s next matchup was less intense. Lining up against the last place Saint Martin’s Saints, the Falcons brought the heat early and often.

The Falcons scored all three of their goals in the first half, one of them coming in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Assisted by Kellum, Midfielder Gabriel Weber was the first to score. Kellum assiting yet again, Jóse Benavidos headed SPU’s second point in.

Not long after, the Falcons topped off their scoring onslaught with a goal from Travis Swallow.

The Saints one and only goal came in the second half but was too little too late, Saint Martin’s was too far behind after the early scoring barrage by the Falcons.

After the team dominated both matches, their conference record ended up proving to be the best record in the GNAC at 7-3-1.

The Falcons have also earned the best overall record, 11-4-1.

Just a short few weeks ago, the Falcons were predicted to end up in the No. 5 spot in the GNAC. Now, in spite of the critics, SPU has only one matchup left and sits atop of the GNAC.

“We were ranked that low because of our last season. We weren’t so hot and pretty unfortunate. But as a team, we knew that those rankings didn’t mean much and that we would simply have to prove everyone wrong,” Kellum said.

Along with the team reigning over the conference, Kellum earned the title of Offensive Player of the Week after his efforts these past two games.

“It’s no doubt an honor but it’s not what I strive for,” Kellum said. “I ultimately want to win games and that takes a team effort. If in the process I am able to contribute in any way to the team’s success then I will be content. But I’m not obsessed with getting individual awards when I have greater things that are on the line, like winning our conference title and making it to playoffs.”

Kellum scored two goals and earned three assists this past week.

This season, Kellum has scored the most goals on his team and earned the second most assists.

“My coaches have given me confidence, my parents have provided unconditional love, support and encouragement, and my teammates have believed in my potential and have greatly contributed to my success on the field,” he said.

The team’s last game will come on Nov. 4 against the second place Simon Fraser Clan. The last time the two teams clashed it ended in a 1-1 tie.

“We are working on a game plan that will help us be successful on Saturday, and I think if we stick to it we will be a very dangerous opponent,” Kellum said. “If we win on Saturday then we not only win our conference but we also make it into the postseason.”