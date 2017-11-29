SPU opponent loses by 20

The SPU women’s basketball team won their home opener this past Wednesday against Biola University. The score in Royal Brougham Pavilion was 78-52 as the Falcons dominated the Eagles.

The Falcons scored the first eight points of the game, and Biola was never able to get back within reach again. “We came out strong in the first quarter and we locked them up defensively,” guard Lindsay Lee said. Once the Eagles got on the board, the Falcons went on a 9-0 run increasing their lead to 17-2.

Every single active player on the roster contributed to the win. All 13 players got into the game, with nine of them scoring buckets, 12 grabbing at least one rebound and 10 passing an assist or two. “Everyone on the team contributed. It was a good team victory,” Lee said.

Leading the Falcons was Lee with a career high of 16 points. Teammate guard Jordan McPhee added 14 points of her own. Additionally, guard Courtney Hollander and guard Jaylee Albert each chipped in 13 and 12 points respectively. Albert’s contribution was also a career high, with all her points scored from behind the arc.

Center Julia Haining came down with 10 rebounds, and forward Erica Pagano added six of her own. This is Haining’s second night with double digit rebounds.

Of SPU’s 20 assists, guard Rachel Shim dished out five of them to her teammates.

As a team, the Falcons were able to out rebound their opponent 45 to 31, which contributed to their win. “The keys to success were limiting our turnovers, boxing out to get rebounds, which allow us to have quick outlets, which then lets us run on them,” Lee said.

Hitting 91.7 percent from the free throw line, the Falcons had another great night at the charity stripe. This is their second night being in the 90th percentile this season.

The Falcons have a lossless record of 5-0 to start off their season. It is no easy task being undefeated and the Falcons take pride in this accomplishment. “We pride ourselves on having really tough and competitive practices, so when we get to the games, the pressure is not as surprising,” Lee said.

However, this win streak is not a surprise to the women’s basketball program. This is the fourth time in the past years that the Falcons have won its first five contests. Looking forward, the Falcons will start their Greater Northwest Athletic Conference matchups this Thursday at Concordia University at 7 p.m. They will then visit Western Oregon on Saturday with tipoff at 2 p.m.

As the Falcons prepare for their conference games, there is an intense focus and drive in practices to get better. “We focus a lot on ourselves and how we can become the best SPU team possible,” Lee said. “A lot of what we work on is defense because moving forward with our GNAC games, we want to be able to really defend the other teams.”