In regards to this section: a letter to our readers

Recently, some students expressed their dislike of an article that was published in the Opinions section.

The Opinions section is a place where different voices are given a platform to be heard.

As such, any and all opinions reflected in the section are those of the authors and not indicative of the beliefs of our staff.

We hope that through this platform, conversations can begin, and people will understand perspectives not like their own.

Everyone’s opinion is linked to their life story. People have different experiences that create the perspective they have today.

It is hard for people to step into each other’s shoes and see something from their point of view, especially when they haven’t lived through the same events.

Some have simply never had the opportunity to understand another perspective, or learn what it might be like from someone else’s point of view.

My wish is that this section can provide more opportunities for that understanding to take place.

I regret that a post in this section may have caused some pain, discomfort or the feeling that you were misrepresented.

I invite you, and others as well, to open a discussion in regards to the issues you feel are relevant by submitting something for us to publish. This can be in regards to any topic, or any previously published articles.

We review and edit all articles in an equitable manner, as to allow people to honestly share their perspectives.

If you feel there is a topic that people need to be made aware of, or need deeper education on, I offer the Opinions section as a vehicle for this discussion.

I am here to answer any questions, as best I can.

Sincerely, The Opinions Editor,

Saya Meza