Engaging the homeless

In 17 days, Tent City Three will be moving onto Seattle Pacific University’s campus for their temporary stay. Senior Emily Hansum, a linguistics and Spanish dual major came to Senate representing Tent City Three as the student liaison. Hansum informed senate that there are many ways that students can get involved.

Tent City Three is a self-managed encampment of up to 100 individuals experiencing homelessness. Founded by the SHARE/WHEEL foundation, Tent City Three is the oldest sanctioned alternative shelter in Seattle.

Students can register at the engaging-homelessness website to help with the move-in day on Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tent City Three is also asking for students to sign-up with clubs, floormates and/or a team to serve a meal during one of the nine Thursdays that Tent City Three will be on campus during winter quarter.

Tent City Three also encourages students to be creative with their interactions with the residents. They can help tutor some of the residents who are preparing to take their GED, or share some spoken word, poetry or music.

The options are plentiful, Hansum said, recalling 2015, when Tent City Three last visited SPU.

“In the past, students have set up a chess tournament with Tent City Three, or had a jam session,” she said. “If you have a passion for chess, or crocheting, bring it to me and we can brainstorm how we can make a cool event as a partnership with Tent City Three residents.”

On the SPU website there is a link for Tent City Three involvement with a form students can fill out.

The history of Tent City Three and SPU began with SPU students advocating for the homeless and starting a conversation with the administrative faculty. In response, President Daniel Martin established the SPU Homelessness Initiative and SPU Committee on Homelessness to keep the door open for SPU to host Tent City Three.

Hansum is in need of a senator to sponsor the proposal to financially aid Tent City by providing a meal for every Thursday that Tent City is on campus. On average serving food will cost around $100 per meal, costing $1.42 per meal per person.

In other business:

ASSP President Mary Liu announced that Students Of The Association (SOTA) will have their first meeting on Nov. 30.

Liu announced that the Feminine Hygiene Subcommittee will meet for the first time this Wednesday, Nov. 1, to brainstorm ways to bring feminine hygiene dispensers to SPU.

ASSP Executive Vice President Danielle Meier announced Lingua needs more publications for their fall issue.

Meier announced that there are open senate seats for the School of Education, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Campus Housing and Apartments, the School of Health Sciences and the School of Psychology, Family, and Community.

Meier announced that Senator Haley Frith was appointed as the School of Social Sciences: Humanities Senator effective Oct. 30th, with a vote of 4-0-0.

ASSP Vice President of Finance Akshy Palanisamy announced that the general fund is at $35,345, the Conference fund stands at $5,450 and the club programing fund stands at $16,677.01.

Baumheckel announced that the ministry retreat will be at Camp Indianola.

Senator at Large Talbot Miller announced that the Puerto Rico Subcommittee decided to change their fall fundraiser to an online marketplace.