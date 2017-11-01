Crime 1/11

Fire

On Oct. 26, a fire was reported, the incident taking place in Hill Hall.

Fraud

On Oct. 25, a case of fraud off campus was reported and is currently pending investigation.

Harassment

On Oct. 25, a case of harassment in Ames Library was reported to the OSS.

On Oct. 27, an incident in Tiffany Loop was reported to the OSS.

On Oct. 28, the OSS received a report of an incident that occurred at the C-Store.

On Oct. 30, the OSS received a report of an incident that occurred in Emerson Hall.

The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the News Editor Kimberly See from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.