Breakin’ ankles in classic

The SPU women’s basketball team traveled to Fresno, California this past week to play in the Fresno Pacific West Region Crossover Classic.

The Falcons played two games in the tournament and won both.

The Falcons started the weekend by taking on Humboldt State on Friday night.

The score ended 69-49 as SPU pulled away from the Lumberjacks.

Scoring the first six points of the game, the Falcons never trailed from start to finish.

Leading the Falcons were guard Rachel Shim, guard Jordan McPhee and center Julia Haining, each scoring 13 points apiece.

Guard Courtney Hollander also contributed 11 points of her own with 11 rebounds, posing a double-double.

Haining also grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds which gave the senior her first career double-double.

Additionally, the team broke the school record for the best free throw percentage in a single game.

SPU made 23 of 24 free throw shots for a 95.8 percentage, beating the old record of 92.9 percent set back in 2005.

The Falcon’s offense was not the only component that attributed towards their win.

“I think the key to success was our defense,” said guard Hailee Bennett.

“There were times that we did not score a couple possessions in a row, but we were able to get stops which kept them from closing the gap.”

The Falcons also outrebounded their opponent 45-26 for the night.

“It was a great team win and a great start to the season, but there is always more that we can work on,” said Bennett.

On the second day of the classic, the Falcons beat out Fresno Pacific 78-70.

Guard/forward Cici West came off the bench for the first time for the Falcons, scoring a game high of 12 points. Hollander added 10 points and 10 rebounds of her own, double-doubling for the second night in a row.

Haining added 11 more points while Forward Erica Pagano put up 10 points.

Guard Lindsay Lee passed out six assists for the Falcons while adding eight points.

Shim chipped in an additional eight points herself.

The Falcons had a 19-point lead in the second quarter, but the Sunbirds got within 11 points by halftime and continuing getting closer throughout the third and fourth quarters.

However, the Falcons prevailed ahead of the competition and pulled out the win.

The Sunbirds shot only 36.2 percent from the field while the Falcons were able to hit 46.7 percent for the game contributing to the win.

After this weekend, the Falcons have started their season in the win column, 2-0.

Looking ahead, the Falcons will be traveling to California again for another tournament.

At the Azusa Pacific West Region Crossover Classic, the Falcons will take on Azusa Pacific on Friday, followed by UC San Diego on Saturday.

“For future games, we are always working on our defense and flow on offense,” Bennett said.