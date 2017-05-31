Women’s Basketball: Fun Facts

This information came from interviews by Katelyn Banks.

-Was a tap dancer when she was younger

-Loves Disney and coffee

-Was a basketball state champ

-Is majoring in health and fitness education

-Wants to be Tinkerbell and fly over the Disneyland castle as her dream job

-Believes teammates’ claims that her spirit animal would be a dolphin since she is a good swimmer and surfs

-Is a native Hawaiian

-Is majoring in business

-Likes stamps

-Won the Class 1A state championship in basketball as a senior in 2014

-Is majoring in business

-Practiced archery when younger

-Wants to work for Nike or somewhere in sports marketing

-Enjoys skydiving after her first experience

-Hates the sun

-Has dyed her hair about a dozen times

-Is double-majoring in business and accounting

-Has dual citizenship in Canada and Britain

-Played on bronze medal team at 2012 U15 national championships in New Brunswick

-Played on silver medal team at 2013 Canada Summer Games in Quebec

-Is the tallest on her team at 6’3”

-Is majoring in psychology and wants to coach basketball someday

-Grew up on a farm

-Hails from Australia

-Represented New South Wales for six straight seasons in the Australian national championships

-Played on the U16 bronze medal team in 2010 and the U20 silver medal team in 2014

-Plans on doing journalism back home in Australia after SPU

-Is a talented singer

-Has a vivid memory of being bucked off a donkey as a child

-Is majoring in business administration

-Was on a competitive jump roping team when she was younger

-Is majoring in business

-Is known for driving a motorcycle

-Wants to travel the world

-Would like to volunteer in an AIDS clinic or orphanage, particularly in India or Thailand

-Is not a good swimmer

-Nicknames include Ray Ray, Shimmy and Shimsanity

-Is majoring in physiology and wants to become an orthopedic surgeon

-Can talk with her mouth closed

-Is majoring in applied human biology

-Plays the drums

-Is known as the “Queen of fun facts and trivia” on her team

-Is majoring in applied human biology and wants to be a physical therapist

-Is obsessed with shoes

-Likes to cook

-Is majoring in business and marketing and would like to have a job in sports marketing or advertising

-Was a state champion in track and field and cross country

-Is a twin — her twin Brittany is a basketball star at Stanford

-Was homeschooled for five years

-Is majoring in business

-Has seven siblings

-Won SPU John Glancy Award in 2016

-Plans to be a personal trainer who helps athletes