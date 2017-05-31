Women’s Basketball: Fun Facts

This information came from interviews by Katelyn Banks.
-Was a tap dancer when she was younger
-Loves Disney and coffee
-Was a basketball state champ
-Is majoring in health and fitness education
-Wants to be Tinkerbell and fly over the Disneyland castle as her dream job
-Believes teammates’ claims that her spirit animal would be a dolphin since she is a good swimmer and surfs
-Is a native Hawaiian
-Is majoring in business
-Likes stamps
-Won the Class 1A state championship in basketball as a senior in 2014
-Is majoring in business
-Practiced archery when younger
-Wants to work for Nike or somewhere in sports marketing
-Enjoys skydiving after her first experience
-Hates the sun
-Has dyed her hair about a dozen times
-Is double-majoring in business and accounting
-Has dual citizenship in Canada and Britain
-Played on bronze medal team at 2012 U15 national championships in New Brunswick
-Played on silver medal team at 2013 Canada Summer Games in Quebec
-Is the tallest on her team at 6’3”
-Is majoring in psychology and wants to coach basketball someday
-Grew up on a farm
-Hails from Australia
-Represented New South Wales for six straight seasons in the Australian national championships
-Played on the U16 bronze medal team in 2010 and the U20 silver medal team in 2014
-Plans on doing journalism back home in Australia after SPU
-Is a talented singer
-Has a vivid memory of being bucked off a donkey as a child
-Is majoring in business administration
-Was on a competitive jump roping team when she was younger
-Is majoring in business
-Is known for driving a motorcycle
-Wants to travel the world
-Would like to volunteer in an AIDS clinic or orphanage, particularly in India or Thailand
-Is not a good swimmer
-Nicknames include Ray Ray, Shimmy and Shimsanity
-Is majoring in physiology and wants to become an orthopedic surgeon
-Can talk with her mouth closed
-Is majoring in applied human biology
-Plays the drums
-Is known as the “Queen of fun facts and trivia” on her team
-Is majoring in applied human biology and wants to be a physical therapist
-Is obsessed with shoes
-Likes to cook
-Is majoring in business and marketing and would like to have a job in sports marketing or advertising
-Was a state champion in track and field and cross country
-Is a twin — her twin Brittany is a basketball star at Stanford
-Was homeschooled for five years
-Is majoring in business
-Has seven siblings
-Won SPU John Glancy Award in 2016
-Plans to be a personal trainer who helps athletes