Two Falcon crews advance to WIRA finals

It was an eventful weekend for the Seattle Pacific women’s rowing team as they traveled down to Gold River, California this past Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, for the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association (WIRA) Championships.

The WIRA is an organization based in the western region that is composed of about 28 rowing programs at different division levels within five western states.

All four of the Falcon crews: the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Novice Four, competed. The regatta took place on Lake Natoma and comprised of heat races during Saturday and championship races scheduled to take place Sunday for crews that advanced to the finals.

“I was both nervous and excited going into the WIRAs,” junior Abby Kopack said. “I knew we would be going up against some really competitive teams, but I was excited to show people how far our team has come in such a short amount of time.”

The Falcon team consists of six rowers in their first year of collegiate competitive sports. There are five women who are returners from this last season, three of whom are on the varsity eight team. In total, the team has 12 first-years, five sophomores, five juniors and three seniors.

“The ladies have worked extremely hard this season each and every early morning,” Team Manager Patrick Pappalardo said. “[The coaches] have done a magnificent job shaping the stroke of each individual athlete with the goal of creating unified crews.”

The Varsity Eight boat was the first Falcon boat to compete in their heat on Saturday afternoon. They covered the course in seven-minutes, 2.53 seconds, crossing the line in third-place and beating Puget Sound (7:05.43).

The crew was one spot out of the grand finals qualification, but they still competed in the petite final Sunday morning and earned a second place spot with a time of 6:40.35. That was the first time this season the Varsity Eight boat finished under seven minutes.

“Coming into the weekend, we were ranked 10th, so we definitely surprised a few teams,” junior Natalie Beall said. “From the start, several teams pulled ahead of us, but the most important part of the race is the body. That is an area that we excelled in and where we pulled ahead of several crews to secure our second place finish.”

Five members of the Varsity Eight; first-years coxswain Jacqueline Kemp, Chloe Remley, Amanda Larsen and Briana Inman and bow Kaitlin Dickinson also competed in the Novice Four race less than four hours later that very same afternoon. The first-years secured a spot in the novice four grand final and walked away in second place in the finals, only trailing 1:02 behind Western Washington (7:30.99).

The Varsity Four and Second Varsity Eight did not qualify to the finals, but did well in their individual heats Saturday afternoon. The Varsity Four placed fifth in both their heat (8:11.26) and their third final (8.32.06) while Second Varsity Eight won their petite final (8:03.84) and placed fourth in their heat (7:54.26).

“We are pleased overall with how well the girls competed [during the WIRAs],” Pappalardo said. “But we do have room to improve and grow for next season. [The team’s] competitiveness continues to grow while they strive to work together to make everyday better than the last.”

This upcoming Saturday, May 6, will conclude the 2017 women’s rowing season with a regatta in the Windermere Cup. This competition will take place on the Montlake Cut in Seattle with the Varsity Eight being the only Falcon crew to compete alongside hosts University of Washington, Seattle University and Pacific Lutheran University. Racing will begin at 10:20 a.m.

“My hopes for this last regatta is that we just have a good solid race,” Beall said. “[Crew] is the ultimate team sport. No matter how much you want to stop or slow down, you know that you can’t because of the other seven girls in the boat. That drive is enough to keep all of us going.”