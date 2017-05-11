Three eco-friendly ways to get rid of unwanted clothing

As you begin to pack up your dorm for the summer, you’ll likely find yourself with an excess of clothing that you no longer wear. It may seem easier to just toss your unwanted clothes and shoes down the garbage chute, but this option is not only bad for the environment; it is also a huge waste of money.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans discarded 12.8 million tons of textile waste in 2013. Don’t contribute to this year’s waste.

Drop Your Unwanted Clothing off at a Thrift Store

The easiest solution for dealing with unwanted clothing is to simply drop off the items at a local thrift store. Better yet, drop them off at one of the donation bins on campus! Oftentimes, local churches and homeless shelters also accept clothing donations that go directly to community members in need. Donating clothing is an easy way to give back without spending any time or money.

Tip: Ask the employee who accepted your donation for a coupon. Most thrift stores offer you a discount inside if you donate.

Sell Your Unwanted Clothing to a Clothing Resale Store

Second-hand clothing stores like Buffalo Exchange and Crossroads Trading Co. are an easy way to earn money for your unwanted items. Simply bring in the freshly laundered and nicely folded items along with your ID, and a sales associate will take care of the rest.

Tip: These stores donate any clothing that was not bought in the store free of charge, saving you a trip to the thrift store.

Hold a Clothing Swap

Chances are that your friends and floormates are experiencing the same dilemma and have a pile of unwanted clothing just as high as yours. Swapping items is an easy way to find add fun new pieces to your wardrobe without cost. Send pictures in a group message or invite your friends over for a closet raid, simple as that.

Tip: Another easy way to swap clothing is to post photos of your unwanted garments on Facebook or SPU’s Free and For Sale page.

Getting rid of unwanted clothes doesn’t need to be a hassle. With just a little effort, you can reduce waste and put money in your pocket!