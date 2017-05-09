Senate changes leadership qualifications

Student government is focusing on accessibility.

This week, Senate heard proposals about changing language to make hiring within ASSP more inclusive, as well as adopting language to clarify functions of ASSP Core positions. Senate also approved the budget for the upcoming KSPU spring concert.

During the meeting, the Senate body also revisited old business.

ASSP Vice President of Finance Nathan Bennett submitted a new by-law update proposal to Senate last week and Senate had voted to table the discussion for one week of academic consideration.

Bennett’s proposed changes would create an accessibility fund for all clubs to access in order to make their activities and events accessible to all students. The specific amount of that pool was not specified.

Senate voted to approve Bennett’s by-law updates.

ASSP Vice President of Ministries Shongi Motsi also submitted by-law updates during last week’s Senate meeting, which were tabled for one week of academic consideration. Motsi proposed to include they/them pronouns in the Vice President of Ministries’ by-laws, and to allow for gender nonconforming students to apply for Student Ministry Coordinator positions.

Senate voted to approve Motsi’s by-laws updates.

ASSP Vice President of Campus Activities Bilen Yitbarek and ASSP Vice President of Intercultural Affairs Jess Sloan also submitted a proposal to update by-laws to Senate during this week’s meeting.

One of Yitbarek’s proposed changes would affect the nomination process for People of Promise.

Instead of having two male and two female candidates in the nomination process, Yitbarek proposed to have the nominations be non-gendered. In addition, Yitbarek proposed to update the amount given to clubs through the Clubs Operational Budget to reflect the current $150 amount allotted for a club, as opposed to a previous $250 amount that remained in the by-laws inaccurately.

Yitbarek’s proposal also affected how certain events and positions are managed. Her proposed by-law changes were tabled by Senate for one week of academic consideration.

Sloan’s by-law proposals would expand the definition of “diversity” in the VPIA by-laws to include gender and sexual identity, disabilities and marginalized populations. Additional changes include the VPIA’s added ability to take a student to university meetings to share their input and experiences in matters of diversity that affect them.

A question was raised by Ashton Hall Senator Mary-Kate Gleason, who asked if roles under the VPIA would require a statement of Christian faith.

“You’re not required to be a Christian to come to this campus, and so [we] just wanted to be open to that,” Gleason said.

Senate Advisor Kristin Voetmann said that a statement of faith “depends” on the role, and further discussion about faith requirements would be “a good discussion to have.”

In this conversation, Senate decided to add an amendment that would remove the qualifications section out of all by-laws. However, qualifications for positions will still be present at the beginning of the ASSP Constitution and in the hiring process.

Sloan’s proposals were tabled for one week of academic consideration.

Representatives from KSPU were also at this week’s meeting, as they presented their budget proposal for KSPU’s spring concert.

Apple Gomez, the event coordinator for KSPU, explained how the concert has been put on for the last four years. Gomez also added that this year’s event will feature local band Tangerine as its headliner, as well as an SPU band and another local band as opening acts.

The amount of the proposal was increased by $320 by Senate to reflect higher hourly rates needed for Safety and Security officers, as well as a potentially higher facility charge. Senate voted to approve the $9,596.63 budget for the concert.

In other business: