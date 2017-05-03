Seattle protest entertains

This is the second time I’m writing this article about May Day.

My original article laid out how I believe May Day in Seattle is traditionally unconstructive and useless.

I talked about how blocking freeways, shutting down airports and completely disrupting people’s lives — all called for by Councilmember Kshama Sawant — was in no way a protest worth anybody’s time.

Thankfully, none of those things happened in Seattle this year, and I now don’t have to write about the idiocracy of Seattle delinquents.

Regarding protesting, I do hold the belief that the First Amendment wholly gives Americans the right to demonstrate and protest peacefully, speak their minds and expose injustices. However, my issue with protests comes when they are ineffective and don’t actually make way for change, like all the things listed above.

Protests aimed at the government that only affect fellow citizens of this rainy city end up hitting the wrong people.

The person who is sitting in their car hours late to work probably isn’t your target audience, but they are now really not appreciating you or your cause.

Real change comes when ideas, conversations and common ground are found, and especially when these ideas are directly displayed to those with the power to activate it.

As for this May Day, going through Twitter feeds from Seattle Police Department, Seattle Times’ reporters, the #MayDaySea hashtag and King5 news reports, I found this day of protests was milder than expected.

Mayor Ed Murray even pointed out how Seattle was expecting a much higher number of people, yet they only saw a relatively small turnout.

Speaking specifically to our city, the protests were entertaining.

The highest point of tension was around 7:30 p.m. at Westlake Center. Pro and anti-Trump demonstrators clashed in the middle of the park, in front of Sephora, Zara and Abercrombie & Fitch. At this point, SPD issued a crowd dispersal notice.

In what had to be the most Seattle-way to calm the tension, an unnamed, bald man stepped out and rolled a “freedom joint” on the back of someone’s sign, a sign that I’m assuming was worthy of BuzzFeed’s “768 Best May Day Signs” article that you know they’ll have.

In the middle of the two crowds, people gathered, and both sides shared the green peace offering.

The man was quoted saying, “we will not let this get to the same level as Berkeley,” referencing the riots that broke out April 15 between similar protesters. That protest saw 15 arrests and 11 injuries.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think this demonstration in Seattle is the most peaceful public clash between Trump lovers and Trump haters that we have seen in awhile — at least in 104 days.

Furthermore, shortly after that justice joint was passed, a Pepsi was shared and met with smiles laughs, and further diffused the tension. Good job, Kendall.

While unconventional, finding common ground worked. I’m not saying that we should all head out to our nearest budtender just so that we can talk about the cheeto in command, but this is the angle companies like Heineken and Pepsi have tried to get at — to varying degrees of success.

Instead of the stereotypical protests in the form of looting, breaking Starbucks’ and Nike’s windows and wreaking havoc left and right, a better way to get your voice heard might include a joint and a Pepsi.

One way that Seattle did this was by protesting outside of the Youth Detention Center. They were there all evening, and, as promised, they left by 10 p.m. No arrests were made.

It was peaceful, and their demands were heard. The lack of violence makes it so that, theoretically, the media can report on what they were protesting for and not let it be overshadowed by any arrests.

Sit down and have a conversation with your local representative. Call your council members. Demonstrate outside of the courthouses. Stop throwing money at unethical companies. Vote with your dollar.

No, it’s not as glamorous as getting that pretty mugshot, but I believe these things combined are more effective than Sawant’s original idea of shutting down the freeway.

And I like being able to write about how this year’s Seattle May Day diffused in its own dank way.

Amber Wright is a senior communication major.