Men’s Basketball: Hidden Talents

This information came from interviews by John Moga with men’s basketball players.



“[Long] can do a really good Scooby-Doo laugh. It’s a little weird how good it is, but it’s impressive,” Khan said.He can touch his tongue to his nose.According to sophomore forward Nathan Streufert, Miller is the best Madden player ever, he’s even known as the “Madden King” by the team.He is good at blackjack and chess.He plays piano and guitar.He has a twin brother, Michael.Streufert is related to the von Trapp family, the family that “The Sound of Music” is based on.He’s fluent in Spanish.French is his first language.He learned English by listening to music.He plays the guitar.He has his own clothing line for men and women.Rasmussen comes from a large family — both physically and in numbers — and he is still the largest of them all.He wears size 19 shoes.He’s addicted to coffee.Miller is really good at Badminton.He knows American Sign Language.His favorite animals are cats.He can burp on command.Wooten is a great cook (forget easy mac, top ramen and the dino oatmeal).According to Streufert, Wooten is amazing at golf.Bench is really good at juggling.He once spent nine hours straight in Gwinn because he lost a bet.His first word was basketball, but it sounded like “bakaball.”Khan was ranked top 10 in the nation in squash. His uncle, Jahangir Khan, is considered one of the best squash players ever.He is a huge Kobe fan, owning over 70 pairs of Bryant’s shoes.He loves superheroes.“When I went to Disneyworld when I was young, I went on the Jurassic Park ride, and I thought the T-Rex ate me,” Khan said.