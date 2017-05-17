Men’s Basketball: Hidden Talents

Get to know the men’s basketball team off the court

This information came from interviews by John Moga with men’s basketball players.

Courtesy of SPU Athletics
first-year forward
Gavin Long


“[Long] can do a really good Scooby-Doo laugh. It’s a little weird how good it is, but it’s impressive,” Khan said.
He can touch his tongue to his nose.

Courtesy of SPU Athletics
sophomore forward Trey Miller


According to sophomore forward Nathan Streufert, Miller is the best Madden player ever, he’s even known as the “Madden King” by the team.
He is good at blackjack and chess.

Courtesy of SPU Athletics
sophomore forward
Nathan Streufert


He plays piano and guitar.
He has a twin brother, Michael.
Streufert is related to the von Trapp family, the family that “The Sound of Music” is based on.
He’s fluent in Spanish.

Courtesy of SPU Athletics
senior guard
Olivier Paul-Betu


French is his first language.
He learned English by listening to music.
He plays the guitar.
He has his own clothing line for men and women.

Courtesy of SPU Athletics
senior center
Joe Rasmussen


Rasmussen comes from a large family — both physically and in numbers — and he is still the largest of them all.
He wears size 19 shoes.
He’s addicted to coffee.

Courtesy of SPU Athletics
first-year forward
Tony Miller


Miller is really good at Badminton.
He knows American Sign Language.
His favorite animals are cats.
He can burp on command.

Courtesy of SPU Athletics
sophomore forward
Coleman Wooten


Wooten is a great cook (forget easy mac, top ramen and the dino oatmeal).
According to Streufert, Wooten is amazing at golf.

Courtesy of SPU Athletics
senior guard
Chris Bench


Bench is really good at juggling.
He once spent nine hours straight in Gwinn because he lost a bet.
His first word was basketball, but it sounded like “bakaball.”

Courtesy of SPU Athletics
first-year guard
Sharif Khan


Khan was ranked top 10 in the nation in squash. His uncle, Jahangir Khan, is considered one of the best squash players ever.
He is a huge Kobe fan, owning over 70 pairs of Bryant’s shoes.
He loves superheroes.
“When I went to Disneyworld when I was young, I went on the Jurassic Park ride, and I thought the T-Rex ate me,” Khan said.

