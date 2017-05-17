Holland returns to field

For the last 13 months, SPU women’s soccer junior midfielder Brooke Holland has been dealing with injuries.

This week, during the Falcons’ final week of spring season, Holland was finally given the all clear to begin running again, an action she hadn’t been able to do since she received injections into her two torn groin tendons six months ago.

“My injury is quite complicated, but I had a bilateral sports hernia and two severely damaged adductor magnus tendons, which required PRP injections in them,” Holland said.

Holland played through the pain of her torn tendons from August to October to finish out the fall season with her team. However, when the season ended she began rehabilitating her injury, which meant months of limited exercise and sitting out for her final spring season at SPU.

“I love everything about soccer,” Holland said. “I really missed being able to play with my teammates, so it has been extremely refreshing to get back running and playing with everybody again.”

The Falcon women are now looking toward September to commence playing again after wrapping up their spring season on Saturday, May 13. They matched up against a semi-professional team, the OSA FC, in their final game of the quarter at Interbay Stadium.

It was another decent performance by the Falcons, solidifying their successful spring season that focused on overall improvement rather than just winning matches.

“I think one thing that our group has been focusing on is our ability to be resilient and play through struggle,” Head Coach Arby Busey said. “We made good strides in this area.”

However, Busey thinks that due to the Falcons’ hectic spring schedule, which included several early mornings a week and late night practices, fatigue hindered their performance as a whole on Saturday.

“We showed some fatigue,” coach Busey said. “Fatigue from the hard work we put in over the past month and a half.”

The Falcons will able to rest up plenty over the next few months so that they can return healthy and ready to perform well by the end of summer.

Holland will finally be able to step onto the playing field with her teammates again as she enters her concluding year as a student athlete at SPU.

“I’m excited to have [Holland] back from injury. [She] has a definite presence on the field,” junior goalkeeper Molly Stinson said. “She always has so much energy when she steps onto the field. It’ll be fun to have her back.”

Although Holland was forced to simply watch from the sideline all spring season, she was able to witness vast improvements within her team.

“Our communication as a team and problem-solving on the field has improved significantly,” Holland said. “I’m really proud of the growth the team has made this spring season.”

Holland’s senior leadership, as well as her enthusiastic and experienced demeanor on the field will further perpetuate the Falcons development as an entity when she returns to matches in four months time.

Regarding her senior year, the Washington state local isn’t excited about one specific thing: she believes it will be a very thrilling ride, but that it will be over too quickly.

“I am just excited to be healthy and be able to play with my team again,” Holland said. “Also, travelling [and] road trips with the team because it’s another chance to have quality time with my teammates.”

The Falcons will play several preseason matches in the beginning of September before GNAC conference play commences soon after.