Getting Involved with the SPU Fashion Community

If there’s anything that fashion majors want you to know, it’s that everyone is welcome among them. Contrary to popular belief, the fashion world is not one of exclusivity … or at least at SPU it’s not.

SPU Costume Designer and Costume Shop Manager Sarah Mosher says, “If you consider the fact that most people wear clothes on a daily basis, fashion provides a widespread platform for our students to make a change in this world.”

“Beautiful design is essential, and providing students with a place to develop those skills seems to me to be a perfect fit for a school that believes in the power of the Creator and our place in engaging the culture,” Mosher went on to say. “As with most design, more points of view make the conversation richer and provide a greater understanding, so we hope to invite many more students to participate at every level.”

On that note, here’s a few easy ways to get more involved with SPU’s fashion community:

Join MODE Fashion Group (which, I admit, I’m the treasurer for)

As a member of MODE, you’ll gain inside access to the Seattle fashion industry and meet other fashion lovers at SPU. Members from all majors come together to share their love of fashion and learn from industry professionals.

“MODE is a great way for anyone with an interest in fashion as a career, as a hobby, or trying to be involved in a different area than they usually are,” said MODE Vice President sophomore Nina Selset. “It is a really great way for people to come together from different backgrounds and express their interests and art through the club — and a great learning experience for all involved.”

MODE meets on Tuesday nights in Peterson 101 and will resume in the fall. Follow @spufashiongroup on Instagram to stay up to date on club news and events.

Follow SPU Student and Alumni Fashion Bloggers

In our day and age of technology, it is easier than ever to get connected with SPU’s most fashionable. By following these SPU bloggers on their websites and Instagram accounts, you’ll have easy access to the latest styles and trendiest brunch spots.

“Blogging helps me express who I am and what I do to my peers and gets people my age more excited about what they are wearing.” said SPU blogger junior Mckenzie Heath on “Sea to NYC”.

“It teaches people more about the industry in a simple way because social media is so popular and easy to use.”

While SPU has a whole host of bloggers, here’s five recommendations to get you started:

Take Introduction to the Fashion Industry with Professor of Apparel Design and Merchandising and Director of Apparel Design and Merchandising Jaeil Lee

Interested in learning more about the fashion industry and how it fits in your everyday life? Take Lee’s introductory course on garment production, sales and trends. FCS 2820 is not exclusive to apparel design majors and is a great way to see if a future in fashion is right for you.

Read Articles from the SPU chapter of College Fashionista (which I also write for)

This nation-wide style community is dedicated to bringing relevant fashion tips and tricks to college-aged students. SPU’s chapter highlights great street style looks around campus and showcases student style from all majors. This summer you can read the latest style, beauty and career advice from four SPU style writers interning for College Fashionista.

You can find SPU’s chapter of College Fashionista here.