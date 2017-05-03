Gabe Kellum takes advantage of fifth year

With 30 shots on goal this year alone, redshirt junior forward Gabe Kellum is making way to lead the Falcon men in the last season of his collegiate career this upcoming fall.

“He’s gone from being a spark off the bench to one of our most dangerous attacking players and a guy that we rely on to score goals,” Head Coach Mark Collings said.

Going into his fifth year, the 21-year-old French native is pursuing a degree in health and fitness education with a minor in coaching science.

The second oldest of four, Kellum began playing soccer at the club level at the age of 5, following the footsteps of his older brother.

“He was actually really good,” Kellum said. “He just wasn’t as interested as I was, so he stopped around the age of 14.”

Kellum kept on with the sport, playing with his brother’s friends.

“I wanted to play with the older guys and be just as good as them,” Kellum said.

Graduating from Victor et Hélène Basch High School in his hometown of Rennes, France, Kellum decided he was ready for a new experience.

“I always wanted to play college soccer in the states,” Kellum said. “I wanted to have the college experience here in the U.S. as both of my parents grew up here.”

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Kellum’s father attended the University of Washington, while his mother graduated from Portland State.

“My parents moved to France to be missionaries there before I was born,” Kellum said. “They are part of the student ministry where they pretty much did activities with the undergrad students in both Lyon and then Rennes. The overarching organization is called Cru, formerly known as Campus Crusades for Christ.”

“I was trying to find a school close to my parents’ families in Oregon and Washington state,” Kellum said.

While attending a summer soccer ID camp at the University of Washington in 2012, Kellum met Collings who had been assisting with the program. Collings asked Kellum to do an ID camp at SPU.

“SPU came up out of nowhere actually,” Kellum said. “I didn’t really know much about SPU … even my parents didn’t know much about SPU. But when I came on campus and did a tour and talked to some people, I realized there were multiple factors that really contributed to me wanting to be here.”

A small campus intrigued Kellum, as he saw it as a chance to integrate into American college culture more easily than he could at a larger university. The religious aspect also played a role.

“I was interested in having an education that was rooted in my Christian faith, and I thought that was a really interesting opportunity for me,” Kellum said.

After finishing the ID camp, Kellum was invited by Collings to try out for the SPU men’s soccer team that following February.

“I flew in, I was jet lagged, I was tired as heck,” Kellum said. “I felt awful the entire time, I wanted to throw up. But, yeah, somehow I made the team.”

After moving 5,000 miles to gear up for his first year at SPU, the NCAA deemed Kellum ineligible to play due to a seemingly low GPA.

In France, grading is based off a hierarchical system out of 20, in which 10 is a passing grade.

“[The NCAA] converted as if it were out of 100, so they just multiplied my grade times five,” Kellum said. “And so it seemed like I had a terrible grade. We petitioned to have them look at it a different way to show them that they were mistaken in the way they converted it.”

However, this petition was denied, and the mistranslation of his transcripts forced him to redshirt.

Despite the setback, Kellum has taken a positive outlook on the situation.

“Soccer-wise [doing a fifth year is beneficial], just because I’ve grown so much in the past four years,” Kellum said. “The first two years were a learning curve for me because I was coming from France and a different style of play.”

Even with the transition, Kellum was able to score a goal his first year on the field.

“I think it was good for him because it gave him an extra year to learn about how to play well in the NCAA,” teammate and fellow forward senior Stephen MacDonald said.

The following season, he upped his record to four goals and six assists.

“[Kellum] has become a lot more composed and confident on the ball,” MacDonald added. “He knows what he wants to do when he gets the ball and has the ability to score a lot of goals.”

This past fall, Kellum kept the momentum going with six goals and four assists.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself, how to play with these guys, and I think that I’ve integrated well and this fifth year will help me to be calm when I’m on the field now that I’m one of the most experienced players,” Kellum added. “Hopefully I will be a leader on the team and help guide some of the younger guys.”

Collings believes that Kellum has shown vast improvement on the field.

“[His] biggest growth has been defensively, which sounds weird for a forward, but our team needs our forwards to initiate our defensive pressure,” Collings said. “We need him to provide us with some leadership and of course to score goals [going into his last season].”

Already, the underclassmen regard Kellum as a role model.

“I think he is a leader for us [first-years]; we look up to him and the things he does,” first-year forward Samuel Agyei added. “He demonstrates things that seniors — people in his position — should be doing to show us, the [first-years], how things are done at SPU.”

His average of 3.59 shots on goal doesn’t hurt either.

“He’s definitely one of our most dangerous players because he has a great ability to finish,” teammate midfielder Jess Cayetano said. “He’s a really good shot … his right and left feet are really accurate and strong and so he’s able to put the ball into the back of the net really easily for us.”

Kellum also strives to have God encompass all aspects of his life.

“There’s a saying from the [Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)] that goes ‘AO1’ which stands for audience of one, meaning keeping God as our audience of one,” Cayetano said. “He’s the main focus for why we’re out there on the field doing what we do. [Kellum and I] remind each other of that on the field.”

Post graduation, Kellum plans to continue on at SPU to earn his teaching certificate and Masters in Education. He hopes to teach health sciences and physical education at the high school level, in addition to coaching a high school soccer team.

“[Kellum] could be a good coach,” Collings said. “He’s patient, a good communicator, and [he has] a good tactical understanding of the game.”

Currently, Kellum spends his weekends coaching private lessons to children between the ages 5 and 10.

“I know [Kellum] will be an incredible coach after he graduates,” MacDonald said. “I have seen him coach before, and he is great working with kids. His determination and great attitude will make him an excellent coach.”