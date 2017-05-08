Fourth annual luau celebrates Pacific Islander culture

As a Native Hawaiian, first-year Rianne Masuda knew that she wanted to carry her culture with her into Seattle.

“Throughout my life, I have been immersed in the Hawaiian culture through speaking and learning the Hawaiian language and cultural practices like [an] oli [chant] or hula [dance],” Masuda said.

Masuda, like many of her peers, found the opportunity to continue celebrating her culture at SPU’s ‘Ohana ‘O Hawaii Club’s fourth annual luau held in Royal Brougham Pavilion on Sunday, May 7.

The theme of this year’s luau is “He Lei Pu’ili ‘Ana Mai Hawai’i,” meaning “an embracing lei from Hawaii.”

As the kickoff event to SPU’s culture week, the luau brought together students, faculty and families to enjoy an evening of immersion in the Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the event aimed to take visitors on a cultural experience of the Hawaiian Islands through food, language and dance.

On the day of the luau it was clear that performers had dedicated a great deal of time to perfecting their dances, chants and various other skills.

Preparations for the luau began at the start of November, and an informational meeting for interested participants was held before the start of winter break.

“As we came back from break around mid January, we had already received emails about practices,” Masuda recalled.

Official practices began at the start of February with one-to-two practices per week. As Spring Quarter approached, practices increased to two or three times per week.

The Pacific Islanders Club of Cultural Arts (PICCA) also performed traditional dances.

First-year Aaron Paloalto wanted to be a part of the luau to help his peers and to spread the culture of Pacific Islanders even though he, as a Latino, does not share their heritage.

Paloalto contributed his talents as a hair stylist by giving haircuts to performers and also participating in two Samoan dances.

Paloalto said the days leading up to the luau were difficult when trying to manage time in between all the dress rehearsals and all the hair he had to cut.

“As hard as this was, putting [in] that extra effort practicing on my own paid off, and I’m glad we all had fun at Luau and practices,” Paloalto said.

Kawehi Dodge, the president of the Luau Board for ‘Ohana ‘O Hawai’i Club said, “Every day of the week leading up to our event is filled with something, whether it is practicing dances, getting or moving equipment, prepping decorations or costumes, or confirming all of our reservations with food, facilities, OSS, Royal Brougham or CIS.”

In the final days leading up to the luau, Dodge said that those involved in the event were actively preparing from 8 a.m. through 11 p.m. to even midnight.

On the day of the performance, all of the hard work finally came together when visitors began piling into the doors at 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, with Hawaiian music playing, people took their seats at any of the long tables stretched across the gymnasium. Tables were decorated with palm leaves, and decorative flowers floated in small glass vases. A photo booth was also set up in the corner of the room for people to dress up and pose with props.

After a short greeting and prayer, visitors were invited to take part in the festivities by eating traditional Hawaiian foods. Among these dishes were Kalua pig, chicken long rice, Lomilomi, Haupia and Li hing mui, a fresh pineapple with sweet plum powder.

Shortly after visitors made their way to their seats, a team of men performed the Haka, a fierce chant to symbolize strength and unity. The crowd was immediately captured by this performance.

First-year Elisa Viena is half Samoan and honored her culture by performing a taualuga at the Luau. In this dance, Viena said, the purpose is to celebrate the high chief, and Viena dedicated the dance to her papa.

Dodge performed Pua Kiele and believes that the luau is put on for two reasons: for the Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students who are away from home and for members of the SPU community who are unfamiliar with their culture.

“It is really hard to go to a school that is about 3,000 miles away from home, but we try our best to make ‘Ohana ‘O Hawai’i Club their home,” Dodge said. “When we come together to put on this event, it brings a sense of togetherness and it brings a sense of pride for where we come from. SPU is all about engaging the culture and changing the world, so we put on this event to show our community just what Hawai’i is all about.”

To conclude the performance, Cross Crabbe, one of the masters of ceremonies for the event, asked all audience members to stand in a large circle and join hands to sing the Hawaii Aloha. During this time, several of the performers let their emotions come through in the form of tears.

“I am so thankful for everyone that helped to make this event possible,” Crabbe said. “It is definitely not an easy event to pull off.”

“I cannot help but to get emotional when talking about ‘Ohana ‘O Hawaii Club because it is one of the main reasons why I love SPU so much,” Dodge said. “The love that we have for each other and the love that we have for where we come from helps me feel strong during times of major homesickness.”

“Being that this was my [first] year, I didn’t know a lot of the other Hawaiian people,” Masuda said. “After luau, I’ve gotten to know many people and have made close friendships that makes it so rewarding. I am excited to take part in the future luaus to come and continue to share the culture of Hawaii.”

Watch full performance here: