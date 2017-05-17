Final budget preparations made at senate

Senate has begun budgetary preparations for next year and is in its final weeks of meeting for the 2016-2017 academic year.

During Monday’s meeting, Senate approved old business, approved the budgets for two campus events and reviewed the operational budget allocation for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Senate began by reviewing ASSP Vice President of Campus Activities Bilen Yitbarek’s by-law updates, which were discussed at the May 8 Senate meeting and had been tabled for a week of academic consideration.

Yitbarek’s proposal would clarify language within the VPCA by-laws and would also eliminate the gender distinctions for People of Promise nominations. The by-law proposals were approved.

ASSP Vice President of Intercultural Affairs Jess Sloan also presented by-law updates for her position during last week’s Senate meeting.

Sloan’s proposals expanded the definition of diversity in the by-laws and added a program event for winter and spring of next year.

During this week’s meeting, Senate voted to approve her by-law updates.

Senate also approved the budgets for two campus events, the first being the “Night of Beats,” which is an annual event that highlights hip hop and is hosted by Mosaic.

“This year we want to focus it on the culture of hip hop,” said Christina Childs, Mosaic’s club president. “Not just [as] music, but dance, artwork and fashion.”

The original budget of $2,062 for the event was increased to $2,202 in order to increase an honorarium for one of the dance groups featured at the event. The budget increase also accommodated the higher costs for Safety and Security officers at the event. Senate approved the budget for “Night of Beats.”

Senate also heard the budget proposal for “Black Student Union’s BBQ”. This will be the second time BSU has hosted a barbeque, and this year’s event will be hosted on the same day as “Nights of Beats,” May 26.

According to the budget proposal submitted to Senate, the barbeque was chosen for that date as a way to bring the community together for both of the events. BSU requested $770.54 for the event, which was approved by Senate.

ASSP Vice President of Finance Nathan Bennett also presented the operational budget allocation for the 2017-2018 academic year. During the presentation of the budget, Bennett explained that while Senate would be approving the budget, student organizations would be given the opportunity to appeal budget amounts. Senate tabled the proposal for one week of academic consideration.

In other business:

ASSP President Lola Sosanya announced that the Baccalaureate task force is still currently looking for art submissions for the event.

ASSP Executive Vice President Mara Kramer announced that Monday, May 22, will be the last Senate meeting of the 2016-2017 academic year.

ASSP Vice President of Ministries Shongi Motsi announced that Latreia will be having a service day on May 20 at Cheasty Greenspace. Those interested in participating can register online at spu.edu/latreia.

Yitbarek announced that Club Celebration will be held on Tuesday, May 23, in Eaton Hall lobby from 12-2 p.m.

Sloan announced that Multicultural Night of Worship will be held on Tuesday, May 23, at 7 p.m. at First Free Methodist Church.

Bennett announced that $10,143.60 remain in ASSP’s general fund, while $14,417 remain in the club fund. They also announced that all financial forms are due Friday, May 26, by 4 p.m. and that Senate will not be looking at any additional financial budgets.

School of Arts and Sciences: Humanities Senator Athena Duran announced that Mediafest will be held on Friday from 6-9 p.m.

Senator at Large Maggie Sanchez announced that SPU and Seattle University have declared this week as Affordable Housing week. Sanchez also stated that Associate Professor Karen Snedker has announced that SPU is creating further initiatives to engage with homelessness.

Senator at Large Danielle Meier announced that Senator positions are still open for the upcoming academic year. Meier also announced that a Veteran’s ice cream social will be held on Thursday, May 25, at 11:30 a.m. in Tiffany Loop in honor of Memorial Day.

School of Theology Senator Lanae Hollingsworth announced that Yoga club will have a Saturday class in Tiffany Loop.

School of Health Sciences Senator Rachel Andrews announced that on Saturday, May 20, a research colloquium will be presented from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

College of Arts and Sciences: Fine Arts Senator Emma Thomas announced that the Sonder Senior showcase for Illustration and New Pictures students will be held in the SPAC until May 19. A reception and pop-up shop will be held on May 18 from 5-7 p.m.