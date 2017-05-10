Falcons take second at Windermere Cup

The Seattle Pacific crew team has not made an appearance in the Windermere Cup since 2011 due to scheduling conflicts during Opening Day. This year, however, the Falcons were able to participate and finish their 2017 season in style.

“It was a very exciting morning, due to the nature of the event,” Team Manager Patrick Pappalardo said. “Since it was the final race for our SPU rowers this season, I simply expected the ladies to row their best and hoped that the rain would hold off for our only sunny race in Seattle this season.”

SPU’s varsity eight crew placed second in their only race this past Saturday, May 6, at the 31st Annual Windermere Cup Regatta on the Montlake Cut. Hosted by the University of Washington, the Windermere Cup has become known as one of the world’s premier rowing showcases.

“Our first varsity eight rowed a magnificent race,” Pappalardo said. “It was the first time any of our rowers lined up at the start line across from a UW boat. We had been competitive with the Seattle U and Pacific Lutheran crews so far this season, but had not been faster on the water yet.”

The Huskies won the women’s open eight, completing the course in 6-minutes 35.30 seconds. They led the whole way, claiming the open-water advantage while the Falcons remained in second place throughout the entire race.

Seattle Pacific held off third place Seattle University throughout the course, beating their Division I opponents with a time of 7:05.44 to their 7:07.93.

“I was very proud of how well we did,” junior Natalie Beall said. “Going into the week we had a few changes in our line up, but we pulled it together and did our best. It was a really good end to the season.”

The Falcons varsity eight consisted of six novice rowers and a trio of veterans. The novice rowers were first-years Chloe Remley, Amanda Larsen, Briana Inman, Kaitlin Dickinson and Hannah Hutchinson with sophomore Gracie Hoidal.

The veteran rowers were Beall along with seniors Emily Monday and Paige Ortiz. Ortiz served as the coxswain for the final race in place of first-year Jacqueline Kemp, who usually directs the crew.

“It was a great racing experience for all [of the women] in a premier event that put a cap on an awesome season of progress,” Pappalardo said. “I’m sure [the crew] will remember it for some time as they progress through their rowing careers.”

With the final regatta cleared, Seattle Pacific’s women’s crew team will look toward the future in making sure they are well equipped for the start of next season.

“I’m excited for next year,” Beall said. “As long as we keep improving as a whole I think we are going to do some great things in the next few years. We surprised a lot of teams this year, so I’m excited to see where we can go from here.”