Falcons deliver solid performance once again

For the SPU women’s soccer team, spring season has never solely been about attaining wins. Rather, it is about the collective improvement of individuals and the team, with victory being an added bonus.

Therefore the team’s current spring exhibition season can be considered very successful.

The Falcons played their second to last spring season game on Saturday, May 6, in Eugene, Oregon against the Ducks.

Despite an early goal to the University of Oregon, the Falcons stuck together. Rather than letting the goal affect their effort in play, they worked tirelessly in defense to keep themselves in the match, an aspect of their game that has improved considerably throughout this season.

“The first half wasn’t great for us, but even so we held them to [the one goal] in that time and played great defense,” sophomore forward Kasey Reeve said. “We just had to work on our attack.”

Head Coach Arby Busey was very pleased with his team’s performance against their Division I PAC-12 opponents.

“Oregon was a good team and provided us with a great challenge,” Busey said. “We were forced to dig very deep, and we did an awesome job of rising to the level of our opponent.”

This was the first game back for Reeve after she was sidelined with a foot injury. She has been out since November 2016. After several months of rehab and individual work, the sophomore forward was more than excited to finally get her opportunity to play a game with her teammates once again.

“I wish I would have been able to play in more games,” Reeve said. “But this spring was really fun. I enjoyed all the practices with the team this quarter. The work rate has been high, and that makes for great practices.”

Reeve believes that the Falcons have improved significantly throughout the spring due to their numerous encounters with tough and unrelenting DI opponents.

“Our communication as a whole has definitely improved, and we are playing better as a team,” Reeve added. “I think it will pay off in the fall season.”

Sophomore defender Sydney Smith also agreed that there has been great energy at practice, which has been a driving force behind the growth of the Falcons as a unit.

“We’re all on the same page as far as where we want to be and what we want to do, and we are pushing ourselves and each other to get there,” Smith said.

With only one game remaining in the spring schedule, the Falcons are ready to finish off their season on an even higher note, energetically applying themselves to the task at hand.

“I’m excited for our last week of training, and the opportunity to play one more game this spring,” Busey said.

The coach of the Falcons has seen a great deal of progress since March, particularly in his team’s ability to put in and grind out tough games. This is a result of sheer hard work.

“We are really growing in our grittiness,” Busey said. “As a coaching staff, we are very proud of this group so far, and how much they have helped each other develop.”

The Falcons will conclude their spring season on Saturday, May 13, at Interbay Stadium, against OSA FC, a semi-pro team, based in the Seattle Metro Area. They look forward to this clash with much anticipation, ready to leave it all out on the field for the last time this spring.