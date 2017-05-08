Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors take the Neptune

Under dim lights, amidst loud beats, Drew Holcomb of Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors dedicated the song “What Would I Do Without You” to his wife’s friend.

This friend is in the military and has not been home for the past eight months.

“So you’ve got the morning, I’ve got midnight. You are patient, I’m always on time. Oh … what would I do without you?” he sang.

As Holcomb sang the chorus, a loud applause and cheers erupted from the crowd. Attention was drawn to the balcony where the friend was seen surprising his wife.

After eight months of deployment, he had returned home, and they were together again.

“Cheers to dreams come true” exclaimed Drew Holcomb leading into his song “Tennessee” on Friday, May 5, at the Neptune Theater. Holcomb’s lyrics speak to the personal experiences he wants to share with his listeners.

“It’s home, Tennessee / It’s not just geography, it’s a part of me / The air I breathe. And we’ve got a history,” Holcomb sang.

Opening the show for Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors was Stephen Kellogg, an American singer-songwriter and former leader of Stephen Kellogg and the Sixers. With a bandana tied around his head and a guitar strapped in front of him, Kellogg welcomed all in the crowd as the show began.

“Even though I just met you, I wrote this song with you in mind” Kellogg said gesturing toward the mothers and daughters in the crowd.

He strummed into his next song “Don’t be so hard on yourself,” an uplifting song that encourages women to find comfort in who they are now, instead of always seeking to be someone they are not.

Kellogg displayed his passion for music on stage with the range of topics he covered through his lyrics. From the seriousness of “Thanksgiving Family Time,” to encouraging songs like “Don’t be so hard on yourself.”

First-year Samuel Black expressed his appreciation for Kellogg, noting that he brought a unique touch to the night.

“I came in never listening to any of his music, but it was really incredible; he has an amazing voice and is really talented,” Black said.

The first time Black saw Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors was when they opened for Switchfoot back in 2015 at the Tour de Compadres, and after that he knew that they were only going to get bigger.

“I’m just excited to share how much I love these guys, and I know they are going to be doing great things,” Black said.

Since the beginning of his music career, Holcomb has played solo and has occasionally been featured on radio stations like the Slacker Radio station.

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors has been on tour since March 24, but no matter where they travel, they make sure to find a local organization to support and fundraise for.

A full 20 percent of the proceeds from the Seattle show are being donated to the Big Brother, Big Sister program in the Puget Sound area, which creates an extra support system for young teenagers who are coming in the foster care system or experiencing homelessness.

Holcomb’s authentic passion and genuine love for music brought people together. The night was full of surprise and raw, acoustic music.

“Whether you came here by yourself or in a group, you are still in a room full of strangers, and I love how music brings us all together for that,” Holcomb said.

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors played a mixture of his old and newer albums.

Holcomb’s song “New Year” swept the audience with his lyrics “New Year, new song, same mystery,” carrying over the crowd like waves over sand. As the next song “American Beauty” began, cheers rose. The familiar tune was an classic hit.

Heads nodded as the audience moved together with ecstatic energy and Holcomb sang the chorus for his song “California,” which goes, “California, California / You’re so far from Memphis, but I still love your kiss / I never will tell you goodbye.”

Junior Rachel Long enjoyed the performance put on by Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors because of their versatility.

“‘Shine Like Lightning’ wrapped up the folk genre so well,” Long said. “They performed music with not only new instruments, like the cello and a synth pad. They also included the crowd, which was incredible.”

Similarly, Junior Charlotte Malone loved how comfortable and homey the band made her feel.

“The band did a great job of making me feel like I was back home in Tennessee,” Malone said. “The music was amazing, and the diverse and fun setlist left me wanting more. I can’t wait to see them again next time they are in town.”

The Souvenir Tour will continue across the country until September 21.