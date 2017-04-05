Taking the coast by storm

This past Friday, March 31, members of the track and field team traveled to California for the San Francisco State Distance Carnival, held at Cox Stadium.

Junior Mary Charleson, with a time of 16:59.29, set her second NCAA DII provisional qualifying time in the 5000-meter race.

Coming in 21st place, Charleson easily beat the 17:21.36 provisional standard time.

First-year Kate Lilly ran the 1500-meter race, clocking in at 4:36.84 to take the 23rd spot. Junior Chynna Phan wiped nine seconds off her previous personal record to closely follow Lilly with a time of 4:40.59.

The following day, Saturday, April 1, the Falcons participated in the JD Shotwell Invitational at the University of Puget Sound.

For the men’s team, junior Peyton Harris led the way with a strong effort in the 110-meter hurdles. He clocked in at 15.09, just two-hundredths of a second shy of his personal best set at last year’s Greater Northwest Athletic Conference preliminaries.

“It was a great performance for me on multiple levels,” Harris said. “Comparing this result to the same weekend last year, I ran 0.1 seconds faster this year in colder weather. Also, it was only 0.02 seconds away from my personal record that I set last year at the GNAC conference championships. This result gives me a lot of confidence moving forward.”

Junior Brysten James competed in the men’s 800-meter with a personal best time of 1:59.03. James took off 10 seconds of his previous PR set at the season opener in 2016.

“I am overjoyed with how my 800 went on Saturday,” James said. “During my race I was mentally strong, had a competitive edge and really believed in myself and training. My finishing time reflected the work that I have been putting in since day one of track season.”

James also commented on the success of the men’s team this past weekend in Tacoma.

“There was a lot of positive energy and camaraderie among the guy’s team throughout the entire meet,” James said. “Therefore, I would say that this weekend was an overall success for our team as we look forward to the meets to come and conference.”

Leading the women’s track team was the combo of first-year Brooke Benner and sophomore Emma Lambert in the 400-meter hurdles. Benner took second place overall with a time of 1:04.32. Lambert was close behind with a 1:04.79, which was one-hundredth of a second shy of her personal best.

Also finishing strong for the Falcons were seniors Kyra Brannan and Cheryl Hong in the 100-meter dash, as they finished one and two in the event.

Brannan posted a season-best time of 12.29 while Hong logged a personal best of 12.41. With this personal best, Hong will now join the GNAC automatic qualifiers list with Brannan in the 100-meter dash.

The women’s 4×100 relay team, comprising senior Becca Houk, first-year Olivia Gabriel, Brannan and Hong, also finished in the top spot with a time of 48.11. Sophomore Keana Fine took sixth in the 400-meter dash with a 1:02.47, and first-year Gillian Edgar was close behind, taking eighth place overall with a time of 1:03.82.

Both the the men’s and women’s track teams will be heading to Burnaby, B.C. next Saturday, April 8, for the Emilie Mondor Invitational at Simon Fraser University.