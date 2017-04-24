Taco enthusiasts take Seattle

For the past two years Shelly Bailey, a special education assistant from Ballard High School, has held a “Taco Tuesday” night for her and her friends.

On Saturday, April 21, Bailey took her love of tacos to a new level.

At 3 p.m. Fogon Restaurant of Seattle’s Capitol Hill District was full of guests ready to kick off Seattle’s first-ever taco crawl.

In an interview with Seattle’s KiroRadio, Bailey commented on the rather large scale event. She organized the event so that all shapes and sizes of taco lovers had the chance to participate in the taco adventure.

Interest grew quickly after Bailey created the event on Facebook. She happened to be on vacation when she realized that her taco event went viral.

Nearly 8,000 people were interested in the event and roughly 1,000 attended.

To start with she had only five taco restaurants lined up, but once Bailey realized how much attention the event was receiving she decided to add more taco hot spots and taco trucks to her list for a grand total of 29 stops.

Crawlers were given freedom to come and go either to one or all of the taco stops along the way.

As the crawl progressed, participants stopped at “The Street Taco” where tacos loaded up with beef were served with a blend of juicy hot sauce, cilantro and more.

Also on the list was “Tacos Chukis,” which is tucked away on the second level of a larger shopping center.

A sure crowd favorite, “Taco Chukis” was jam-packed during the event. Not only did they provide the most affordable single street taco at two dollars, but the range of flavor and topping options also proved unique.

What started as a mere taco event on Facebook became a journey, an adventure and a test of how many tacos one belly can fit.

The crawlers travelled across the Capitol Hill, Pioneer Square, Downtown and Ballard districts of Seattle ending in Fremont.

With how large the taco event became, there was some concern about liability, but Bailey was assertive and made sure all the taco restaurants were prepared for the masses of taco crawlers that would be heading their way.

Even with taco restaurants that did not reply to her emails, Bailey went into their taco restaurants to confirm their participation in the taco event.

Bailey made sure to prepare the taco crawlers well, so before the taco event even began she shared some tips and tricks. For example, she said it is best to order tacos to go and then eat them on the way to the next stop.

Bailey was also very clear about bringing cash instead of using a debit card so that participants are able to get in and out quicker to ensure the most taco consumption.

The Taco Crawl of Seattle was a successful event thanks to its hostess and hundreds of participators all over Seattle.