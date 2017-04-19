Students share views

During Monday’s Senate meeting, students shared perspectives in regard to making changes to student feedback surveys as well as a proposal to lobby administration to begin the process of making McKinley Theatre accessible.

Sophomore Abbey Brandt, the School of Business, Government and Economics senator, is also a member of the Faculty Development Committee.

Within the committee, Brandt and various faculty have begun to select and implement a new system for quarterly student feedback surveys.

During this Senate session, Brandt came to ask for feedback on what types of changes students would like to see in the new evaluation system.

Many senators spoke about how they found the current survey system lacking in specificity and how they would often choose not to fill out the surveys unless it was mandatory.

Another common complaint was that the current feedback system’s questions are too generic to adequately encompass specific concerns, such as accessibility and accommodation issues, program content and communication with professors.

Senate also heard from junior Alex Garramone, who came to speak on behalf of sophomore Kat Carlson, who has begun work to make McKinley Theatre accessible to all students and visitors.

“My current focus is to add accessibility into the lower level of McKinley Theatre,” said Garramone as she read from a statement written by Carlson. “This would make patrons and students able to access the studio theatre performance space, restrooms, makeup lab, costume shop, kitchen and green room.”

The next step in making the theatre accessible would be for an architect to visit the space to see what renovations would need to be made. It is estimated, however, that having an architect study the theatre would cost around $10,000, since universal design is highly specialized.

Carlson has already met with both Vice President for Business and Finance Craig Kispert and Provost Jeff Van Duzer about the issue.

Her desire was for Senate to lobby administration to fund an architect to study McKinley and give an estimate for the cost of making the building more accessible since the cost for such a project is currently unknown.

ASSP Executive Vice President Mara Kramer noted that while there is not a formal process to challenge or lobby administration, in the past there have been formal letters sent to administration by student leaders expressing what changes they want to see in a specific area.

ASSP President Lola Sosanya also said that she would be willing to create a presidential action cabinet for conversation and action on this issue to continue.

In other business:

Kramer announced that the Leadership Celebration will be held on May 16. Kramer also noted that applications for Senator positions are currently available on OrgSync in the hiring portal.

ASSP Vice President of Campus Activities Bilen Yitbarek announced that STUB will be presenting “Shrek” at their movie night on April 27 at 8 p.m. on the Eaton Lawn. Closed captioning will be available.

School of Health Sciences Senator Rachel Andrews announced that on May 11 there will be an Interprofessional Grand Rounds event titled “Pathogens Know No Borders: All Health is Global Health.” The event will be held in Otto Miller 109 from 6-8 p.m. Andrews also announced that the Health and Human Performance Department are hosting a colloquium where Exercise Science and Health and Fitness Education students present their yearlong research. The event will be held on May 20 in Bertona from 12:30-5 p.m.

Brandt announced that the Social Venture Plan Competition will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 2-6 p.m. in Upper Gwinn. Brandt also noted that students can vote on which project will receive the $1,000 People’s Choice Award and will also be entered in a raffle to win a prize.

Arnett Hall Senator Bud Williams announced that Arnett Hall’s Lip Sync Battle will take place April 30 in Royal Brougham Pavilion at 7 p.m. Admission is $1.

Senator at Large Danielle Meier announced that Ohana O’ Hawaii is currently selling tickets in Gwinn Commons to their luau event on May 7.