STI schooling failed

Let’s chat about sexually transmitted infections. There’s gonorrhea, human papillomavirus, chlamydia, HIV/AIDS, syphilis, pubic lice, molluscum contagiosum, bacterial vaginosis, trichomoniasis and herpes.

There are a few more, but they’re nearly nonexistent, and I doubt you’d be able to pronounce their names.

Even though each of these STIs should be discussed at length, I want to focus on one. That last one, herpes or HSV, and the stigma that surrounds the world’s most common sexually transmitted infection.

I was diagnosed with HSV almost a year ago. When I received my results, I cried, cursed the world, called my mother and cried some more. I hated myself, but that was before I learned the facts.

It wasn’t until three months after my diagnosis that I realized that my educational system failed me.

When I was going through public school in Southern California, I was taught that only sexual deviants and promiscuous types were diagnosed with STIs. I was told, in sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth grade, that there were only two ways to prevent these types of diseases: abstinence and condoms.

I wasn’t too keen on the former, so I decided the latter was good enough and reasonable.

I thought I was safe.

The truth is, no one is truly safe from HSV, not even one who abstains. Sometimes HSV is deceptive, sometimes it is very apparent, but often it lies dormant in the system for years without producing any symptoms.

There are two strains of the virus: HSV-1 and HSV-2.

In January, the World Health Organization estimated that more than 3.7 billion people under the age of 50 — or 67 percent of the population — are infected with herpes simplex virus type one.

Furthermore, their findings also conclude that 417 million people aged 15-49 years have an HSV-2 infection, which causes genital fever blisters or sores on or near the genitals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one out of six people in the United States aged 14 to 49 have genital herpes, 25 percent of women and 10 percent of men. And these numbers continue to rise, not only due to the lack of proper sexual education, but also because doctors do not even include it on the standard STI testing panel, due to its prevalence.

I know this from experience. A couple months before my diagnosis, my primary physician, a decent man, told me there’s no point in wasting my money on a supplemental test for HSV, unless it’s burdening my physical or emotional health. Since I was in a long-term committed relationship, with minor symptoms, it seemed unnecessary. So I took his word for it.

Oh, how ignorant I was to believe a doctor.

Since then, my perspective has changed drastically . Now, I recognize the stigma. I can feel it.

Most of the stigma comes from film and TV. We’re told that HSV is something to laugh at and to demean those who contract it, regardless of the circumstance under which they contracted it. We’ve all heard the jokes, the shaming, the misinformation, but we never hear anyone take it seriously and state the cold, hard facts.

Here are the facts:

If you’re sitting in a classroom of 35-40 people, quite possibly half of those people are diagnosed with HSV-1 and seven to nine people with HSV-2, according to the American Sexual Health Association.

If someone is diagnosed with HSV, it doesn’t mean they are sexual deviants. In fact, most people who have HSV are in committed relationships and contracted the disease from their partner. However, most people don’t know they are infected because their symptoms are too mild to notice or mistaken for something else.

HSV can be passed on, both sexually and non-sexually, though any skin to skin direct contact with a blister, mouth to mouth, mouth to genitals, genitals to mouth, genitals to genitals and mouth to anus.

HSV is only truly dangerous to one’s health during pregnancy. It can be deadly to the child if the mother has an outbreak during her third trimester and she isn’t properly medicated.

Even though people are often reminded that condoms are 99 percent effective for safe sex, this is false. Condoms only achieve this level of safety for HIV and hepatitis, but not for herpes. Condoms only truly reduce the risk by 30 percent, according to a 2009 study from the Children’s Hospital Research Institute and the University of Washington.

HSV does not discriminate based on sexual orientation or race.

There is no cure for HSV, but there are medications that can help some people reduce the length and severity of their outbreaks. Remember, just because you may not have any visible sores or symptoms, it is still possible to transmit herpes. About 80 percent of those with genital herpes do not know they have it.

A person with herpes is not always infectious. However, for about 20 percent of the outbreak, usually at the beginning, one may shed the virus from the skin. Most of the time, when one doesn’t have symptoms, they are not infectious.

If you are diagnosed with herpes, your life is not over.

I’m not writing all of this to make anyone fearful of having sex or for pity, but for clarity. I’m not even advocating for Judd Apatow to stop making herpes jokes in nearly all his movies. Good jokes are not the problem, bad sexual education is.

Sex education has always been atrocious, ignorant and fear mongering, yet there has been little effort from both the state and federal governments to make the necessary improvements to guarantee that children and young adults have the facts, regardless of religious beliefs or socioeconomic standing.

Sex is something most of us are going to engage in, whether it be after a party with a person you just met or your long-term significant other whom you love dearly, so why not learn more about it and the consequences it may bring?

If you feel like you may have contracted an STI, please get tested. Wait a few weeks, to avoid a false negative, and either contact your primary physician or go to Planned Parenthood or a clinic that specializes in sexual health.

Furthermore, if you are diagnosed with HSV, or any other STI for that matter, know that you are not alone and there is support.

Here are some additional resources:

CDC:

WHO: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2015/herpes/en/

Reddit:

ASHA: http://www.ashasexualhealth.org/stdsstis/statistics/

Croix is a junior English creative writing major.