Springing their way to the top

This past weekend, the Falcons competed in the Emilie Mondor Invitational in Burnaby, B.C. at the Terry Fox Field at Simon Fraser.

Coming out strong for the Falcons was first-year Lani Taylor and senior Kyra Brennan.

Taylor ran a season-best time of 56.76 taking first place in the 400-meter dash. She also acquired a season-best time in the 200 meters of 25.96, claiming eighth place.

Also competing in the 200 meter, Brennan clocked in at 25.76 taking fifth place. Brennan came out on top in the long jump for the Falcons, going 16 feet, 9 ¼ inches to take top honors.

Senior Cheryl Hong competed in the 400-meter run taking second place. She was right behind teammate Taylor with a time of 57.05.

“We are currently working on our speed, mental toughness and all of the little details that make us so good,” Hong said. “Our coaches have done a great job knowing our limits and pushing us just enough to be able to become that much stronger.”

The women’s 1,500 meter was also a strong event for the Falcons.

Junior Mary Charleston, who is ranked No. 7 on the GNAC list, finished the race in third place with a time of 4:41.62.

First-year Kate Lilly, who is ranked on the GNAC list as No. 8, clocked in at 4:53.30 taking seventh place honors. First-year Katherine Walter also competed in the 1,500 making a PR of 5:00.17.

In the throwing events, senior Sammi Markham and first-year Scout Cai went two and three in the javelin. Markham threw for 37.47m while Cai threw 33.82m.

As for the men’s team, senior Justin Ramsey and sophomore Jesse Phan had success within their respective races. Ramsey took fourth in the 200 meter with a 23.39 and fifth in the 400 with a 51.06. Phan competed in the 800 meters, claiming fourth with a time of 1:59.43.

In the long-distance events, graduate student Llyord Byram came in second place for the Falcons in the 5000 with a time of 16:09.26.

First-years Shayne Carpenter, Lazarus Scarbrough and Christian Wong each displayed a career-best performance at the past weekend’s meet. Carpenter clocked in at 24.15 in the 200 meters while Wong was close behind with a 25.02. Scarbrough completed in the 400 with a time of 52.81 clinching twelfth place.

Junior Peyton Harris emphasized the men’s team’s focus as they progress through the outdoor track season.

“We are just finishing up our heavy building period in the season, so there is not much more we can do on the front of getting faster and stronger,” Harris said. “However, we now have to focus on our technique and our health so we can improve every weekend from here on out.”

Until recently, Harris was also a member of the SPU men’s soccer team. He hung up his cleats this spring season to dedicate more of his time and efforts to track.

A select group of Falcons will head to Southern California next weekend for two meets. The first is set for Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14, in Azusa, California for the Bryan Clay Invitational. Saturday, April 15, will be the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California.