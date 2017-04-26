Senators approve upcoming fiesta

This week in Senate, Senators passed a funding request from Latinos Unidos club for their upcoming “Fiesta” event. Additionally, Senators continued discussion on campus accessibility and reviewed by-law updates.

Representatives from Latinos Unidos club spoke to Senate about Fiesta, which is scheduled to take place on May 8 in Martin Square.

The event will feature games, a mariachi band and traditional food. Members spoke about how they believed the Fiesta will serve as a way to bring awareness to a variety of Latino cultures.

The only amendment made to the proposal was to charge $1 for those who decided to eat the food at Fiesta as a way to add revenue. Overall, the approval for the event was passed unanimously.

Senate also discussed a student perspective that was submitted by School of Health Sciences Senator Rachel Andrews. Andrews said she wanted to continue discussion on issues of accessibility on campus.

She shared how she had spoken with Niki Amarantides, the director at the Center for Learning, as well as Annabell DuMez-Matheson, the assistant director at Disability Support Services.

Andrews expressed that she wanted to establish a list of specific items on campus that are currently inaccessible.

During this conversation, Ashton Hall Senator Mary Kate Gleason spoke about how she and ASSP President Lola Sosanya had been working on a proposal to put on an educational seminar for faculty to understand what is necessary in order to accommodate all students.

Sosanya added that she had also been speaking with Vice President for Student Life Jeff Jordan about the possibility of implementing accessibility curriculum for faculty, since program similar to the proposed curriculum is not currently in place.

Sosanya also presented proposed by-law changes for her office. Proposed edits included removing the inactive Community Relations Committee, reflecting encouragement in programming and refining the language for the winner of the yearly undergraduate faculty member award. The proposal was tabled for one week of academic consideration.

ASSP Executive Vice President Mara Kramer also presented proposed by-law changes for the next Executive Vice President. In her by-law changes, Kramer updated Roberts Rules and technical time allotments for speakers and also revised how the Elections Task Force will handle election materials.

Kramer also decided to remove the faculty liaison position from ETF, and also removed the inactive Committee for Senate Public Relations.

The proposal was tabled for one week of academic consideration.

In other business: