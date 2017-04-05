Senate decides winner of Faculty of the Year award

In the first Senate meeting of Spring Quarter, officers and senators voted on the Undergraduate Faculty of the Year award.
The nominees for the Faculty of the Year award were based on study body nominations. From these submissions, the Undergraduate Faculty of the Year committee compiled a list of five nominees for the award.
Due to the confidential nature of the selection of the Faculty of the Year, Senate adopted closed discussion to vote on the recipient. The announcement of the winner of the award will occur at the Celebration of Service event on April 27.
In other business:
- ASSP President Lola Sosanya announced that she will be leaving for Chicago for the upcoming Student Leadership Summit. Those with concerns they would like to be shared at the summit are invited to contact Sosanya. Sosanya also noted that SOTA will not be held Spring Quarter.
- ASSP Vice President of Ministries Shongi Motsi announced that Resurrection week will occur April 17-24. The theme of the week is “what then shall we do?”
- ASSP Vice President of Campus Activities Bilen Yitbarek announced that STUB is planning this year’s game of Humans vs. Zombies, with the game starting on April 10. Yitbarek also announced that Multicultural Week will be held May 7-12.
- ASSP Vice President of Intercultural Affairs Jess Sloan announced that In Context will begin on April 18. In Context meetings will be held Tuesdays from 3-4:30 p.m.
- Arnett Hall Senator Bud Williams announced that the Arnett Hall Lip Sync event will be held on April 30 at 7 p.m. Williams also noted that the event is looking for judges for the event that are not currently living in residence halls.
- Emerson Hall Senator John Hemmenway announced that All Hall Ball will be held at the Fremont Foundry on May 5 at 5 p.m.
- College of Arts and Sciences: Social and Behavioral Sciences Senator Joelle Morris announced that senior Interior Design students will present their portfolios at an event on June 6 from 3:30-7 p.m.
- Senator at Large Danielle Meier announced that the Office of Safety and Security will be kicking off sexual assault awareness month.
- College of Arts and Sciences: Humanities Senator Athena Duran announced that an accessibility forum was held last Wednesday about installing a ramp to make the lower level of McKinley Hall’s theater accessible to students and patrons. A petition is also being circulated. Those who would like to sign the petition are encouraged to contact Kat Carlson at carlsonk6@spu.edu.