Senate decides winner of Faculty of the Year award

In the first Senate meeting of Spring Quarter, officers and senators voted on the Undergraduate Faculty of the Year award.

The nominees for the Faculty of the Year award were based on study body nominations. From these submissions, the Undergraduate Faculty of the Year committee compiled a list of five nominees for the award.

Due to the confidential nature of the selection of the Faculty of the Year, Senate adopted closed discussion to vote on the recipient. The announcement of the winner of the award will occur at the Celebration of Service event on April 27.

In other business: