Senate approves upcoming fashion event

Senate met on Monday night to vote on the budget for Mode Fashion Club’s upcoming fashion show.

According to senior Stephanie Taylor, Mode Fashion Club’s president, the fashion show serves as an opportunity for fashion design majors to become involved in a hands-on event while showcasing their work to local professionals.

Everything from clothing designs to the organization of Mode’s Fashion show is run by students. The event serves as a way for students to showcase their designs while simultaneously giving design students the opportunity to build their portfolios.

In addition to having the Seattle Pacific community in attendance, the fashion show will include a VIP pre-party. This portion of the event will allow design students to network and show their designs to industry professionals.

Taylor estimated that around 200 people will attend the event; those attendance numbers are reflective of the event in past years. However, attendance counts from the 2016 show are uncertain, as the fashion show was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The original amount requested by Mode was $6,813, but was reduced to $4,468 in the budget request presented to Senate.

After brief discussion about advertisement of the event and ticket sales, Senate moved to vote. The event was passed unanimously.

This year’s event will be held in Royal Brougham Pavilion on May 13 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $3.

In other business: