Senate approves upcoming fashion event

Senate met on Monday night to vote on the budget for Mode Fashion Club’s upcoming fashion show.
According to senior Stephanie Taylor, Mode Fashion Club’s president, the fashion show serves as an opportunity for fashion design majors to become involved in a hands-on event while showcasing their work to local professionals.
Everything from clothing designs to the organization of Mode’s Fashion show is run by students. The event serves as a way for students to showcase their designs while simultaneously giving design students the opportunity to build their portfolios.
In addition to having the Seattle Pacific community in attendance, the fashion show will include a VIP pre-party. This portion of the event will allow design students to network and show their designs to industry professionals.
Taylor estimated that around 200 people will attend the event; those attendance numbers are reflective of the event in past years. However, attendance counts from the 2016 show are uncertain, as the fashion show was evacuated due to a bomb threat.
The original amount requested by Mode was $6,813, but was reduced to $4,468 in the budget request presented to Senate.
After brief discussion about advertisement of the event and ticket sales, Senate moved to vote. The event was passed unanimously.
This year’s event will be held in Royal Brougham Pavilion on May 13 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $3.
In other business:
- ASSP Executive Vice President Mara Kramer announced that Senate positions are still open. Those interested in applying can find the applications on OrgSync.
- ASSP Vice President of Ministries Shongi Motsi announced that Resurrection Week will begin next week and will feature events such as a prayer labyrinth, communion service and Chapel with pastor Eugene Cho.
- ASSP Vice President of Intercultural Affairs Jess Sloan announced that applications for Catalyst positions are currently open.
- Senator at Large Maggie Sanchez announced that the John Perkins Center will be hosting the “Justice Speaks” conference April 28 to 29. They are currently looking for volunteers for this event. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to go to the John Perkins Center website for more information.
- Fine Arts Senator Emma Thomas announced that the opening night for a Senior Showcase will be held on April 13 at the Seattle Pacific Art Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Science and Engineering Senator Jeanna Ramirez announced that there will be a bone marrow registration drive May 8-10. Volunteers are currently needed for the event. Those interested in volunteering should contact Biology Club.