Seattle youth spit the truth at local poetry slam

“If I say, youth speaks,” Nikkita Oliver exclaimed, “You say, truth speaks!” proclaimed the crowd.

“And remember the point is not the point, poetry is the point!” Nikkita Oliver an SPU alumna of 2008 and host of the Youth Speaks Seattle 2017 Grand Slam exclaimed opening up the event Friday, April 7.

It didn’t take long for Seattle’s Town Hall to overflow with family, friends and poetry lovers of all ages. The doors opened at six, but even when the show began at seven, people were still pouring in.

“The Grand Slam” is the biggest annual fundraiser event hosted by Youth Speaks Seattle. Youth Speaks became a program of Arts Corps in 2011, which helps young people embody the values of social justice and leadership.

They bring awareness to youth leadership and youth-led programs such as paid internships, writing circles and open mics all over the Washington area with the goal of encouraging young poets, usually in high school, to pick up a pen or a mic and speak words of truth.

“The Grand Slam” was the final round for 10 poets to spit their truth. Preceding this event each poet went through five rounds of poetry slams where only two poets moved to the next round. After going through each of the five rounds, if the poet has scored highly enough, they are invited to “The Grand Slam.”

David Wang, a poet enthusiast present at the event, enjoys hearing the fresh new perspective the poets perform.

“I love hearing about their experiences and everything that they bring to the table, whether it be through race or gender identity [or] sexual orientation,” Wang said as he addressed the crowd.

Wang wanted those in attendance to take away a sense of hope in the next generation because he believes they have “such fire to bring to the stage.”

“They still have so much wisdom to bring to us,” Wang said.

Oliver has served in the past as a coach for the national Youth Speaks team.

“The goal of Youth Speaks Grand Slam is to have a platform for young people to share their poems, their voice and thoughts,” Oliver said as she welcomed the audience.

The night played out in a series of rounds. After each one, a set of five judges would rate the poets on a rage of one to 10, one being poor and 10 being excellent; no props, music was allowed to accompany the poets.

Each poet spoke for three minutes for each of the three rounds.

The light dimmed and the crowd hushed as the host welcomed the first poet took the stage.

Azura Tyabji, a junior at Nova High School and former Grand Slam Champion of 2016, spoke on the epidemic of black kids being shot by white cops and how they have been forgotten by the American nation too soon.

“Here the water is good again, in it we have baptized our families with names more fitting than criminal. We have named the constellations after black kids gone too soon for they deserve a heaven you have kept from them,” Tyabji said. “Here every brown kid is a star worth wishing on and every black girl is a sun so bright she can never go missing.”

Tyabji’s poems featured different key issues like the minorities, oppression and being proactive to address such issues. She received several high scores in previous competitions including tens for each of her pieces.

Carlynn Newhouse, a junior at Decatur High School and first-year student at Highline College in running start has been involved with “The Grand Slam” for four years.

Her poems included “White Internet Trolls,” “I wish I could call this beautiful” and “Party in the USA.”

They covered issues of body image, Internet trolling and white cops killing black children.

“Internet trolls say we making this up, call our reality fiction, like 64,000 black girls in the US is fiction, like lead filled water is fiction, like 400 years of history is fiction,” Newhouse said in her poem “Internet Trolls.”

The judges rated her outstandingly; she received several scores of 10 and 9.5. At the end of the night Newhouse took home the the title of Grand Slam Champion 2017.

In the famous words of the champion, “If it’s important to you then [write] the poems that are close to your heart and have fun.”

As the night wrapped up, the community surrounding these young poets strongly supported them. By the end of the event, $18,000 had been raised through donations.

The Grand Slam 2017 showcased several of Washington’s top poets, all still in High School.

The topics were hard and controversial, and the motivation was untamable.

As Newhouse said in her “Internet Trolls” poem, “I’m not ever gonna stop spitting. Don’t come for me unless I’ve sent for you!”