Protests against anti-science trend find place in Seattle’s March for Science

For some professors at Seattle Pacific University, these past march-filled weeks are nothing new.

In fact, last Saturday’s March for Science was more than reminiscent of the past for Professor of Art Laura Lasworth.

As Lasworth attended a sign-making gathering for SPU professors interested in Marching, she said it reminded her of the first March she’d ever attended — the first official Earth Day in 1970.

“I’m a flower child from the olden days,” she said. “I was in high school … [and] we had a school walk out.”

Lasworth said that in the late ‘60s and ‘70s, there was “huge activism among students of that time.”

Lasworth, Professor of Art and Visual Communications Karen Gutowsky-Zimmerman and Assistant Professor and Program Director of Urban Studies Katherine Nesse were just some of many faculty members at SPU who attended Seattle’s March for Science on April 22.

While Nesse helped make maroon posters for faculty members reading “#SPUFORSCIENCE” she also showed off her own sign reading, “Answer questions, questions answered,” and noted that some faculty members had planned on wearing lab coats to the March.

While Gutowsky feels that this student activism has been largely dormant until recently — she said she remembers wondering why no such big movements were made in the midst of the Afghan-Iraq war a decade back — both Gutowsky and Lasworth agree that students in the United States seem to be “waking up.”

Nesse and Gutowsky both Marched for the first time at January’s Women’s March in Seattle, a March known now as the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.

Much like Women’s March, the March for Science was organized throughout the United States, from Los Angeles to Washington D.C, drawing thousands in Seattle alone.

Collecting on the astroturf of Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill, these SPU faculty members and protesters from all around the state of Washington came together on Earth Day to stand up for science. Participants carried signs as they made their way to the March’s end at Seattle Center, most pointing toward the March’s larger goal — to encourage scientific research and evidence-based policy.

Speakers ranged from science professors to Seattle government officials like Governor Jay Inslee and Mayor Ed Murray, who spoke at the March kick-off at Cal Anderson at 10 a.m.

“Climate change and ocean acidification are real,” Inslee said, eliciting cheers and applause from the crown. “They are not a Chinese hoax.”

One speaker, Associate Professor of Geological Sciences and Science Education at Central Washington University Anne Egger, noted the significance of the first Earth Day March in pushing the government toward environmental policy.

“That first Earth Day worked, right? New policies and procedures to protect the environment were put into place by the end of that year,” she said.

She went on to say that promoting science education and showing support for the sciences through time and money were ways to continue the message of the March for Science.

Once the speakers finished up at noon, protesters took to the streets with many signs reading “Science, Not Silence” and “I Speak for the Trees.” One group carried a large planet Earth parade balloon accompanied by a “We Need Climate Sciences, We Demand Climate Justices” banner.

For Nesse, Marches like these are necessary in advocating for the freedom to engage in scientific inquiry, regardless of what side of the political spectrum anyone identifies with.

“Science is not partisan,” she said. “You can disagree on reasons for climate change but still want to encourage scientific research.”

Gutowsky said political moves against the growth of the Environmental Protection Agency don’t make sense and she’s alarmed by the necessity to protect environmental policy.

“We should be celebrating and continuing to move forward instead of having to fight for our rights,” she said.

And while Lasworth agrees that the March is a step forward for bringing environmental issues to public attention, the need for the March worries her. While she remembers fighting for increased attention to environmental policy on the first Earth Day, she doesn’t remember needing to fight to keep environmental policies in place.

“The tensions, the upset, all of that feels familiar,” she said. “But it’s the first time that things are being taken away.”