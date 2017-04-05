New VPDEI Announced

Seattle Pacific University has appointed Sandra Richards Mayo as the first-ever Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Mayo hails from Azusa Pacific University where she is currently working as an associate professor and director of the Doctoral Program in Educational Leadership.

An email from President Dan Martin announcing her appointment on March 16 said that Mayo will officially begin her role on July 1 but will be familiarizing herself with SPU prior to her start date.

The position was created after a series of discussions concerning racial issues that occurred last year on SPU campus and a search commitee presented suggestions for the position during Winter Quarter. President Dan Martin said that the appointment of Mayo for the role “gives us a strategic opportunity to continue and deepen our work of racial reconciliation into the core of University life.”

Upon making the announcement over email, Martin noted last year’s efforts toward making this position come to fruition.

“We know from last year’s forums and petitions that a senior leader focusing with intention on diversity, inclusion, and reconciliation is a vital step forward,” he said in the email.

On SPU’s job description for the VPDEI on their website, they say that the position will continue and specialize in the university’s work in opportunity hiring, ensuring the effectiveness of the cultural engagement requirement and facilitating faculty development.

Further responsibilities of the VPDEI are described on SPU’s website under the VPDEI section of the “Jobs at SPU” page.

Martin also noted that the full scope of Mayo’s position would be finalized by Mayo in conjunction with campus leaders.