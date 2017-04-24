MycoVate Solutions takes first place at 11th annual business competition

Tommy Summers, nephew of the late and past director of the event, Donald Summers, delivered encouraging words to participants as he announced the People’s Choice Award for the 11th annual Social Venture Plan Competition.

“You may not be successful the first time, so keep trying and putting your name out there,” he said.

The annual Social Venture Plan competition took place in Upper Gwinn on Thursday, April 20, and began in the afternoon, going on until winners of the competition were announced at 6 p.m.

The SVPC is open to students of undergraduate and graduate studies and encourages students of all majors to participate. This year 25 teams participated in the event, two of whom traveled from Northwest Nazarene University.

Each team came up with an idea that would combat a social problem of their choosing, creating a business plan that outlined the process it took to achieve it financially and sustainably and then presenting it at SVPC.

“You’re trying to come up with a custom, abundant solution to a particular problem, and I think students get excited by that,” said Dean of Business Ross Stewart when describing the competition. “They see the path of a sustainable custom solution behind a really great social cause as being really powerful to society and as a way of contributing to human flourishing.”

Stewart had the honor of presenting the final awards of the competition.

On Thursday, students presented their projects to judges who came from SPU faculty, businesses that sponsored the event and even SVPC past winners. Entries ranged from “Selam,”’ an anti-pollution deet made in Ethiopia, to a restaurant tracker app called “Savour and Sip.”’

“As a retired business executive, I really enjoy the creative ideas, the enthusiasm and the ability of the students to get into their respective roles in both developing and supporting their ideas,” said Capt. Thomas Kroon, a judge at the event.

Kroon serves on the SPU Executive Board of Directors for Business, Government and Economics and is a retired member of the U.S. Navy. He is in his seventh or eighth year of participating as a judge.

Refusing to name specific teams, Kroon said, “Nothing ‘shocked’ me, I have been around the block too many times to be shocked; I am a Navy man after all. Sometimes, however, I’m taken back by ideas that a team actually thinks will sell.”

While not impressed by every team participating, Kroon thinks highly of the winners of the event: MycoVate Solutions.

“MycoVate is an outstanding winner, they took a portion of my points,” he said. “Very creative, useful and productive at the same time. They are definitely ‘clean technology’ thought leaders.”

MycoVate wrapped up first place with their diaper project. Their goal was to speed up the decomposing process of diapers in landfills, a process that takes nearly 500 years.

“As a business, we wanted to guarantee our waste would no longer out live us,” Lee said.

The team consisted of members Tamarah Lee, Rebecca Ewing, Remy Hudson and leader Tasia Baldwin. They each participate in the graduate program for Masters of Art in Management with an emphasis in Social and Sustainability Management, also referred to as MAM-SSM.

The team created the idea to speed up the decomposing processes of the diapers by adding mushroom growth onto them. Based on their research, they could speed up the life of diapers to only four months.

Hudson said that the team knew they had to do the project because “at some point in life everyone has to deal with diapers,” and that the project was “small scale but could potentially be scaled up to make a bigger impact.”

Hudson also addressed that one of the most difficult challenges the group faced was that “this has never been done before. There really was no model for us to go off of so we had to come up with facts and research as we went along.”

MycoVate shared that they will be showing their project in another competition on May 24 at the Keiretsu Forum, also referred to by the team as “the Shark Tank of Seattle,” a televised program where entrepreneurs present their business projects to high-end managers in hopes that they buy a form of rights to their ideas.

As far as the decomposing diapers go, the group is “looking for potential partners to move [the project] forward,” according to Lee.

Baldwin said that the team was “just inspired to make a change that is going to change the community at large.”