Improvement shows on field versus Seattle University

With another week of the spring exhibition season in the books, the SPU men’s soccer team matched up against Seattle University and showcased what it is capable of.



While the point of the spring exhibition season is to see improvements and gauge where the team is, in Saturday’s game, the Falcons fought hard against a D1 opponent.



The Falcon’s improvements from their last exhibition game could most readily be seen on the defensive half of the field, completing the shut-out.



“I feel like the team did a lot better than last week,” first-year midfielder Trevor Lee said. “We played more confidently and worked together. Defensively there were major improvements this week, and that showed in the final result.”





“I think there was definitely improvement from last week, especially defensively,” first-year midfielder Sam Malloch said.



Bolstering the Falcon’s great defensive execution, the active hands of SPU’s goalies helped shore up the shut-out.



“Junior goalkeeper Grayson Raffensberger had a fantastic game in the second half and honestly kept us in the game with a 1-0 lead many times,” Malloch said.



“[Raffensberger] played an amazing game,” Lee said. “‘He saved numerous shots … [Raffensberger] is a great goalkeeper, and he stepped up and had a solid performance in a good game.”



On the offensive half of the field, junior forward Gabe Kellum poured in another spring season goal and another good performance for the Falcons.



“The big play of the game for me was [Kellum’s] goal,” Lee said. “It showed his work rate to win the ball and beat a defender to produce the game’s only goal. This was a great finish by [Kellum], and I have noticed we are creating more offensive plays.”



Although the Falcons played a great game against a formidable opponent, they will look to use their last spring exhibition game of the season the improve their communication, for which there is seemingly never enough.





“Communication can always improve,” Lee emphasized. “You can never be too loud while on the soccer field.”



For the final game of the spring exhibition season, SPU will face the University of Washington Huskies at Interbay Stadium at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. In this match against another larger D1 school, the Falcons will look to continue their upward trend as they have all spring season.



Lee said, “I can see that we have been improving constantly throughout the spring which has spread confidence throughout the team.”