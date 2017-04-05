Harger represents SPU

After falling in love with the sport of gymnastics at the age of 5, it had always been a goal of junior Ariana Harger to be able to compete at the collegiate level when she got older.

“I started gymnastics when I was 2 years old,” Harger said. “[Gymnastics] has always been a huge part of my life and basically shaped me into the person I am today.”

Almost two decades later, Harger found her way to Seattle Pacific, and it was the kindness of the team and the inclusivity of the coaches during her visit that made her decide to officially be a part of the gymnastics program.

“Harger is a really talented gymnast,” Head Coach Laurel Tindall said. “Her strength is that she is a great competitor and always has been.”

This past Saturday, April 1, Harger was the only Falcon who competed at the NCAA Division I women’s gymnastics regional championship meet held at University of Washington’s Alaska Airlines Arena. She was invited to compete based on her qualifying scores compiled during the Falcon’s regular season. While she may have been the lone entrant from SPU, she represented herself and her team exceptionally well in her two events: vault and floor.

Harger earned a 9.725 on the vault to tie for 32nd and completed a beautiful floor routine that was awarded a 9.800. That tied her for 18th place and was the top floor mark among at-large competitors.

“It was my first time competing at regionals, so not having my team out there with me was definitely something that I had to adjust to,” Harger said. “I was happy with how I did and just wanted to enjoy the opportunity and use it as a learning experience.”

But her teammates were not far behind, seating themselves in the upper level of the Alaska Airlines Arena and being extremely vocal and supportive as usual.

“Harger brings a lot of talent to this team,” junior captain Brittany Atchison said. “She is very reliable and because she is a consistent gymnast, she competes really well. I’ve watched her become more confident in her abilities over the years, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

While this season hasn’t been smooth sailing for Harger, she has always found comfort in her team’s support and focused on improving her individual performance to finish this year strong.

“This season hasn’t been picture perfect,” Harger said. “But [as a team] I think we have been getting stronger. The team has been supportive and unified, and our positive team dynamic plays a huge role in our successful performances.”

Next on the Falcons’ schedule is the USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate Championships. For the first time in 10 years, Seattle Pacific will be hosting the three-day event that will determine the team and individual national champions. Competition will run from Friday, April 7, to Sunday, April 9, in Royal Brougham Pavilion. The Falcons will be participating for the 35th time in the last 36 years.

“This will definitely be a big weekend,” Tindall said. “We hope the girls will rise to the challenge and have a great meet. We are hoping that our top athletes will qualify to the event finals and be in contention for a National Championship.”

Harger will be looking to defend her national floor exercise title, where she scored a 9.90 in St. Charles, Missouri last year to tie for gold medal honors. She is also ranked fourth nationally on vault, having a career high of 9.900 which broke the 12 year school record of 9.875 last year at the 2016 nationals.

“I am very excited about [SPU] hosting nationals this year,” Harger said. “This meet is already a very high-energy event that is very exciting, and together. I’ve been pretty happy with how things have gone for my individual performance, but, being a perfectionist, I think there are still a lot of things that I could improve on.”

In addition to Harger, Seattle Pacific will have multiple returners to compete in this weekend’s championships, a few of which include: senior balance beam silver medalist Kristi Hayashida, senior Lauren Glover, who earned bronze on floor last year, and senior Breanna Beltran, who finished eighth on uneven bars last year.

To start off the weekend on Friday, April 7, the first team semifinal will start in Royal Brougham at 2 p.m and the second team semifinal will follow shortly at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, will feature the team finals at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 9, will close out the weekend with individual event finals at 1p.m.

“There’s no such thing as too much preparation,” Atchison said. “We’ve put in all of the work, and we have done these routines all year long, so I think these last few days will serve mainly as an opportunity to get ready mentally. It’s an honor to host nationals this year, and now we are finally here, so I think everybody is more than excited and ready.”