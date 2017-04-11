Getting in formation

The SPU men’s soccer team traveled to Langley, B.C. to play an exhibition game against Trinity Western University this past Saturday, April 8.

The team has a policy to not discuss the final score but rather the level of play in games such as this. They gave good effort, but their execution at times was less than desirable.

“Overall it’s what we expect from a spring game,” Head Coach Mark Collings said. “We played some guys in new spots, had some good moments and some moments that you wish you could freeze the play to teach. I was really happy with the effort and our resolve.”

Since it’s a spring exhibition season game, the coaching staff often puts players into new positions to try out new formations. With this can come some flawed play and miscommunication, which was true Saturday for the Falcons, who played some of the game down a man due to a red card.

“It was a tough game; we definitely have things we can take away from that game we can work on,” first-year midfielder Sam Malloch said. “I think we played well at times but still are trying to figure out some things offensively and defensively.”

“Our passing and first touch was pretty sloppy,” Collings said. “We need to put more focus into our ball possession and not be so careless when we win the ball.”

Despite some mistakes, there certainly were some positives too. One of those positives in Saturday’s game was when the Falcons jumped out to an early lead off a great looking goal by first-year forward Gabe Weber assisted by junior forward Gabe Kellum, who had, as Coach Collings said, “his best performance of the spring.”

“The ball found [first-year midfielder Sam] Rucklos on the counter, and he was able to play it out wide right to where [Kellum] took it down the line and crossed it in,” junior midfielder Mori Tsuchiya said. “On the bench we all thought Rucklos would win a header like he always does, but the cross fell behind him and Gabe Weber was able to reach it on a volley and found the back of the net.”

The Falcons look to learn from this exhibition game and to continue to improve their skills and teamwork.

“The game overall wasn’t our best performance, but it was a learning experience for all of us,” Tsuchiya said.

“We played well at times, but definitely some things we need to work on going into this week of spring training,” Malloch said.

Next on the schedule for the Falcons is Seattle University on Saturday, April 22, at Interbay Stadium. The game is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m.