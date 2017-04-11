Falcon’s host 2017 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships

For the first time in 10 years, the USA Gymnastics Nationals returned to Royal Brougham Pavilion where the Falcons hosted the three-day championships to determine the team and individual national champions.

Nine teams and 33 individual qualified and competed for the separate national titles.

The Bridgeport Purple Knights won the first team semi-final on Friday, April 7, with top individual scores on three out of the four events. The Knights had a total of 195.575 points, which topped their previous season-best of 195.050.

Cornell University placed second in the first team semi-finals, which means they advanced to the team finals on Saturday, April 8. Joining them were the Lindenwood Lions and Texas Woman’s University.

During the second team semi-finals, Seattle Pacific fell short, finishing third among the five teams with a score of 193.775. That was their second highest score of the season and fifth-highest of the day among all the teams and contenders.

For the first time since 2008, Texas Woman’s team won the USA Gymnastics Championships with a 196.125, barely passing the Bridgeport Purple Knights (195.500).

Their win ultimately came down to the vault rotation, with Texas Woman’s heading to their final rotation with 147.150 points while Bridgeport went in to the uneven bars with a 147.225. All five of the vaulters from Texas Woman’s were higher than the first five uneven bars scores of the Purple Knights.

The final day of competition, Sunday, April 9, Seattle Pacific’s first-year Darian Burns qualified for three out of the four events. A beautiful and clean performance on floor earned her the gold with a score of 9.900. She also placed seventh on vault with a 9.7875 and seventh on bars with a 9.775.

Senior Kristi Hayashida tied for fourth place on the balance beam, her specialty, with a 9.825. Senior Breanna Beltran finished her career with the Falcons by taking 15th place on the bars with a score of 9.625. Senior Lauren Glover placed 14th on floor with a 9.575, and junior Ariana Harger placed 12th on floor with a 9.650.

This year’s 2017 USA Gymnastic National Competition wraps up the season for the Falcons, who look toward next season hoping to continue growing and to build off of this year’s success.

This story will be updated in our next print issue on April 19.