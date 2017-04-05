Editor’s Note

In working to address financial challenges we face, The Falcon has decided to print five issues bi-weekly this quarter as opposed to our usual nine weekly issues per quarter. Our decision has been approved by the Board of Student Media and discussed among all editors.

We plan to publish timely and relevant articles online and work to improve the quality of our print paper while continuing to evolve as a publication that serves all students. This decision moves The Falcon in the direction of a digital-first publication, consistent with trends in media industries.

In addition to publishing more online, we will be upgrading our website and Facebook platform while integrating our content flow to make it more mainstream. We’re excited to make this shift and enter into a digital-first focus, and we are committed to remaining consistent and transparent as we move forward.

Thank you for supporting The Falcon; look for us online every week.