Making the world ‘our parish’

Daniel Castelo went to high school in Tennessee — the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan.

While Castelo and his classmates were learning about the horrific events of the Holocaust and watching Schindler’s list, alternative hip hop group Arrested Development came out with the song “Tennessee,” a popular rap song Castelo remembered talking about lynching, a common practice of the Ku Klux Klan.

“It struck me how the obvious, oftentimes, is not obvious,” Castelo said. “Unmasking or unearthing difficult topics, as obvious as they are to some, is difficult for those closest to the situation.”

Castelo, now a professor of dogmatic and constructive theology, focused on that theme in his presentation for this year’s Winifred E. Weter Lecture. The lecture was given Monday night, April 10, in Upper Gwinn to an audience of students, faculty and staff, including President Dan Martin.

The Weter Lecture Series was established by Professor Emeritus of Biology Ross Shaw in 1975 as he “sought to celebrate and uphold the values and heritage of the liberal arts.” Winifred E. Weter, a former professor of Seattle Pacific, was known to embody those values, and the lecture series was named after her.

After introducing who Weter was and a little about the lecture series, Assistant Provost and Professor of Psychology Margaret Brown introduced Castelo as this year’s lecturer. Early on in his presentation, Castelo discussed Christianity’s global scope.

In 2010, with a global population of about 7 billion, 2.2 billion were Christian. Of that subpopulation, roughly 61 percent were not from Europe, nor were they from America. By 2050, with a projected global population of 9.3 billion, 2.9 billion are predicted to be Christian, with 76 percent of them predicted to not be considered a European or American Christian.

“Most of the world’s present and future Christians don’t look like most of us in this room, don’t speak like most of us in this room, think like most of us in this room — and, quite possibly on a number of levels, they may just not believe in the Christian faith like most of us in this room,” he said.

Castelo doesn’t believe that Western Christians can truly be Christ’s global body without critical engagement of their “Constantinian legacy,” an idea that stems from Constantine’s reign.

This concept of Constantinian legacy revolves around the relation between Christian religion and power or politics, he explained. Its legacy can be seen in the pledge of allegiance, in the fact that the Ten Commandants are displayed at courthouses and in the way other religions besides Christianity are talked about.

However, Castelo said the danger is that Constantinianism leads to exceptionalism — the idea that a country, society, institution, individual, time period, movement or species is “exceptional” in some way.

“Constantinian legacy does not help us deal with non-westerners well … does not help us deal with non-Christians well … does not help us deal with ourselves well,” Castelo said.

Instead, Castelo advocated for a shift in worldview. Instead of John Wesley’s words, “The world is my parish,” Castelo offered a shift to saying, “The world is our parish.”

Castelo said this intentional shift allows for “a sense of collective identity.”

“It is not that we alter the world; it is that we are a part of the world,” he said. “It’s not that we say something like, ‘let’s change or preach to the world,’ as we say, ‘the world is a place where we are changed and where we hear the gospel preached.’ That’s where we start from.”