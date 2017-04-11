Christian faculty members sign statement showing support for “vulnerable” communities

Spurred by rising tensions that have followed the presidential election, Christian professors across the United States have begun circulating a statement, “A Statement of Confession and Commitment,” to show support for “those who are most vulnerable.”

Among this group of vulnerable people, the statement references those who fear deportation, assault or mistreatment, adding that “many people of color, women, and other marginalized groups feel increasingly alienated not only in the current national context but in much of the white evangelical culture as well.”

The statement describes the time since the election as being marred by fear and violence among the people in a polarized nation that “reveals longstanding national sins of racism, misogyny, nativism, and great economic disparity.”

At the beginning of the statement, the authors thank North Park Theological Seminary and Westmont college for “allowing us to adapt and build on their statements”; both had published similar statements prior to the “Statement of Confession and Commitment.”

The statement itself does not clarify who the author is and also states that faculty members signing the petition do not represent the institutions for which they work.

Although the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities did not take part in writing the statement, it was posted on the CCCU’s Facebook page on March 27.

Seattle Pacific University is a member of the CCCU and 56 SPU faculty members have currently signed the statement, which has gained hundreds of signatures from Christian and Catholic universities across the nation so far.

The statement encourages unity among Christian and Catholic universities, despite political differences, saying that they are all called to protect vulnerable populations.

“In the midst of real suffering within our community, we humbly seek not only to love our neighbor but to know our neighbor (Luke 10:29), through our conversations, classroom discussions, and times of prayer,” the statement reads. “We hope to embody a community in which walls of hostility are broken down (Eph. 2:14) and where love casts out all fear (1 John 4:18).”

This story will be updated with input from faculty in our next print issue on April 19.