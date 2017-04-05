5 Spot celebrates Texas Gulf Coast

When first-year Esmeralda Jimenez Zenteno walked into Queen Anne’s 5 Spot diner, her first thought was that the place was unique.

“The place has character,” said Zenteno while dining at 5 Spot for brunch.

She, along with a few of her friends, tried out the restaurant for the first time during the first weekend of this quarter and would highly recommend it.

Located close to campus at the top of Queen Anne hill, 5 Spot serves all three meals and is open seven days a week. Breakfast ranges from egg plates, cinnamon-swirl french toast and hashbrowns to more creative dishes such as the “Elvis is in the House Waffle.”

Lunches include various kinds of sandwiches, salad bowls, soups and a “build your own” burger bar. Dinners highlight a southern flair with the famous chicken-and-waffle meal, barbeque pork sandwiches and carne asada.

Every few months the restaurant changes up items on its menu to reflect different regions of the country. Currently their focus is on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Upon arriving, it is not uncommon to find customers gathered outside of the restaurant to be seated. During peak times of the day, one should be prepared for a line.

Although busy, 5 Spot’s service is speedy, so the wait will be rewarding instead of frustrating.

In the restaurant one will feel immersed in a traditional diner teeming with its own unique style. The strong aroma of freshly baked potatoes and the sweet smell of maple syrup covered pancakes fills the room while the clanging of pots and pans resonates from the kitchen.

As a warning, this restaurant will be loud, so it is not ideal for those with sensitive ears — but, if guests can handle the noise, the food will be worth it.

Adorned with framed photographs of southern attractions, a colorful statue of liberty and swaying jellyfish, 5 Spot has character all its own. The environment is fast paced, yet friendly and inviting.

While the main dining area bustles with activity and noise, a concealed back room has a more relaxed atmosphere.

The restaurant boasts about its freshly squeezed orange juice, and rightly so — it really is as close as it gets to straight from the fruit.

The meal itself was, overall, very good. For those looking to try a little of everything, “Kathryn’s Grand Slam” is the way to go. For $12.50 the meal includes a generous serving of bacon, eggs and two buttermilk pancakes with real maple syrup. The bacon and eggs were well done, but the most impressive part of the meal was the pancakes. They had an authentic taste, and the maple syrup was a nice touch.

For those who can appreciate a spicier dish, the Huevos Rancheros will not disappoint. This dish uses two salsas, a black bean chili and cheese in corn tortillas alongside eggs sunny side up.

Fitting with the current theme of the Texas Gulf Coast, the restaurant offers several one-of-a-kind dishes. Some of the smaller plates offered are “Barbacoa Brisket Tacos” and “Butter Poached True Texas Gulf Shrimp.” The tacos are served with pickled red onion, avocado and cotija and are smothered in spicy barbacoa.

The shrimp include asparagus and radicchio and are served over citrus-basil pesto.

Larger dishes fitting with the theme include ranch chicken, seasoned catfish and a “Gulf Coast Gumbo.”

For first-year Camilo Castro, this diner brought back some familiar memories.

“When I walked into 5 Spot, I was immediately struck by the feeling of home,” he recalled.

“It made me want to come back for bottomless fried chicken and biscuits being offered that night, and homesick for the warm Texas home I left behind so long ago.”

“The food on my plate reminded me of my abuelita’s cooking. There was nothing like it — until I went to 5 Spot,” said Jimenez Zenteno.

“I can’t wait to go back this Saturday.”